The Biggest Threats to the Integrity of Sports Today

The world of sports is wonderful – it’s filled with hard work, training, sacrifice, sportsmanship, and fair play.

Yet it has its dark side, too – there are things in the world of sports that rob it of its essence, turning it into a cash cow for interest groups and monsters (mobsters) lurking in the background. Although there are enough industry groups, international associations, NGOs, and authorities working to make the world of sports a fair and clean one, there are always forces that seemingly try to destroy it, along with the souls of true fans, from the background. Today, these are the biggest threats to the integrity of sports.

Match fixing

Today, gambling and sports go hand in hand. If you take a look at the game libraries of minimum deposit casinos, you’ll always find games inspired by a variety of sports. Betting groups often sponsor sports teams, giving them nice amounts in exchange for the athletes wearing their logo on their shirts. Yet the world of gambling – illegal, unregulated gambling, that is – often has an unseen and very toxic effect on the world of sports.

Underground bookmakers will go to lengths to influence the outcome of sporting events to their favor – especially when there is a lot of money involved. While most such scandals break out in Asia, match fixing is not uncommon in the Western world, either – a few years ago, a couple of British newspapers uncovered a match-fixing ring with ties to the Football Championship, even the Premier League.

Doping

Training and hard work are the only legal methods of improving one’s performance. Yet there are often athletes – or managers, for that matter – that think that this is not enough. When participating without winning is not an option, performance-enhancing drugs and other methods are often used to get the athlete the much-craved title or reward. This is not only illegal, it’s also unethical – yet scandals involving various athletes using various performance-enhancing methods keep emerging year after year.

Perhaps one of the most disappointing such scandals was the one involving American professional road cyclist Lance Armstrong. After beating testicular cancer and winning several editions of the Tour de France, Armstrong has been accused of using performance-enhancing drugs. In 2012, Armstrong was stripped of his Tour de France titles and confessed to using these drugs one year later.

But wait, there’s more

Doping and match-fixing are the two best-known and most discussed threats to the integrity of sports, yet they are not the only ones. Others include spying on competitors, especially in Formula 1, where an ingenious solution can mean the difference between success and failure, financial machinations of the teams’ managements, and the use of illegal performance-enhancing technology, such as full-body swimsuits, banned by FINA in 2009. This report can give you a deeper insight into these issues.