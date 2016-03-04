The Football Teams To Watch In The Nearest Future – The Ultimate List

It is the moment for the lovers of football to rejoice because we will look into the most exciting anticipations, schedule transfers, and news associated with the finest football squads in the premier league.

We are not going to do this in any specific order, neither will we rank them or painstakingly debate about their possibilities of winning significant trophies. Just like the data that most fans of sports bets use in order to find out how to bet on football in 2017, we will merely consider some key moves along with the attention-grabbing decisions made by the managements and the possible strength levels of the teams in the seasons to come.

Premier League Teams To Look Out For

Being one of the spiciest football championships for over a century, we have football squads in this league earning more cash that any other club on the planet. That is why we even have teams that are not among the richest but are still able to get themselves a prominent player.

Manchester United

One of their recent roster changes that is impossible to neglect is the Zlatan Ibrahimovic move. Imagine him training under Jose Mourinho – both being tremendously confident and often arrogant personalities. Zlatan might not be the humblest in the world, but he seems to have a good start with other members of his new team. Let’s watch out for how Jose Mourinho plans to shock us with the combination of likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Wayne Rooney, and the rest.

Manchester City

One lineup that can boast a lot of remarkable ideas. Instead of going for the big names in the game, this team hunts promising talents from abroad. Unlike Manchester United that shakes the realm with their huge contracts, Manchester City gradually builds their roster and reinforces it with every single contract. Look out for deals like that with Marlos Moreno, Gabriel Jesus, and Pep Guardiola. Let’s see what the knowledgeable coaching staff of Manchester City will do with its young hungry talents – it should be fun to watch. Besides, you can read more about this at Odds Digger online – start to bet here and be sure to use all the odds in your favour.

Leicester

This team makes up for the spiciest story of an underdog. Their amazing success is always acquired through great perseverance and teamwork. The players of the squad leave everyone surprised due to the fact that irrespective of the great offers they get from other teams, they stay with Leicester. Jamie Hardy and Riyad Mahrez rejected offers from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal. Let’s see what the new deals with Bartosz Kapustka, Luis Hernandez, Nampalys Mendy, Ahmed Musa, and Ron-Robert Zieler will add to the squad.

Liverpool

Considering it is one of the popular English teams, it becomes kind of difficult to criticise their latest performances. There is no doubt that this is a team among the biggest but they do not actually strive for the top position in the standings. The moves they make on the roster are not really meant for huge developments – imagine, one of their most reasonable roster moves of recent was the one that Jamie Hardy refused. Well, with the heavy burden of responsibility that the owner of the team places on Jurgen Klopp, he has a 6-year contract to build the right infrastructure and a team that can bring home the championship.

Now that you know what unites teams that are making the heat in the premier league, it becomes possible for you to be up to date with what’s new and what will change in the nearest future.