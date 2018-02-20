The Most Valuable Sports Teams in the World, 2017

FIFA, the biggest association in the world of football, reports billions in profits in every four-year period – its most lucrative event is the World Cup, of course. And there are sports teams all around the globe are also money-making powerhouses with profits often reaching hundreds of millions. Today, let’s take a look at them in our list of the 5 most valuable sports teams in the world.

5. Real Madrid (football, $3.58 billion)

Real Madrid Club de Fútbol, better known to its fans as Real Madrid, is a football club with a long history – and one of the most beloved teams in Spain. It was founded by King Alfonso XIII in 1920 (this is what the “real” part of its name means), it has grown into a veritable sports powerhouse recognized all over the world, thanks in part to its multiple FIFA Club World Cup wins (in 2014, 2016, and 2017).

4. Barcelona (football, $3.64 billion)

Futbol Club Barcelona colloquially referred to as “Barça”, is another club with a long history – it was founded in 1899 by a group of Swiss, English, and Catalan footballers led by Joan Gamper. Over time, it has become the world’s second-richest football club and one that is a major economic force for its home city and the region Catalonia in Spain. The club has five UEFA Champions League wins, five UEFA Super Cup wins, and three FIFA Club World Cup wins under its belt.

3. Manchester United (football, $3.69 billion)

The English Premier League is the most profitable association football league in the world, and one of its teams – Manchester United – is the most valuable football team on the list. The team has a 140-year-long history (116 years under its current name), and has quite a few accolades to take pride in: 20 Premier League wins, three UEFA Champions League wins, one UEFA Europa League win, one FIFA Club World Cup win, and one occasion when it won the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the European Cup in the same year.

2. New York Yankees (baseball, $3.7 billion)

Baseball is one of the top three most followed sports in the United States, along with American football (NFL) and basketball (NBA). Last year, the New York Yankees came in second on the list of the most valuable sports team thanks to its high sponsorship revenue and premium seating revenue. The New York Yankees has been founded in 1901 in Baltimore and moved to New York two years later. The team has won the World Series Championships 27 times, most recently in 2009.

1. Dallas Cowboys (American football, $4.2 billion)

The Dallas Cowboys, valued at $4.2 billion, was the most valuable sports team in the world in 2017. The team is pretty young – it was established in 1960 – but it has an impressive track record, with five Super Bowl championship wins under its belt. The Cowboys have retained their spot on the list for the second year in a row.