Three Irishmen Included in 2016 EFL Team of the Year

Northern Irish Striker Will Grigg (yes that one) has also been named.

The EFL Team of 2016 has today been announced, with Irish names featuring throughout.

The XI, named at the close of each calendar year, awards the top performers from the English Football League (the Championship, League One and League Two).

The first name on the team sheet is that of Irish stopper Keiren Westwood, who’s form has been impeccable for the whole of 2016.

The 32-year-old nearly led his Sheffield Wednesday side to a most improbable promotion to the Premier League last year, only to see the Owls fall at the final hurdle to Hull City in the playoff final.

His exemplary form has continued into this season, with Westwood already managing eight clean sheets in the Championship.

The next Irish name to appear in the XI is that of 24-year-old Brentford man John Egan.

The central defender was an ever-present at the heart of the Gillingham defence last season, earning himself a well-deserved move to Championship side Brentford.

Egan has since gone from strength to strength, solidifying his place in Brentford’s backline and continuing to push for a possible future international call-up.

Plymouth’s Graham Carey is the final Irish name to make the team of the year, with the Dub having maintained his stellar performances from last season into this.

Another to have missed out on promotion at the final hurdle, Carey’s side lost out to AFC Wimbledon in the League Two playoff final last season.

The setback, however, has not stopped the 27-year-old from continuing his midfield dominance, with Carey having managed 9 goals and 8 assists already in the 2016/17 season.

The EFL Team of the Year: