Ticket Information for Republic Of Ireland World Cup Play-Off In November

Tickets will go on sale for the Republic of Ireland home leg of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Play-Off involving Martin O’Neill’s team from Friday, October 20th 2018.

The draw for the Play-Off takes place on Tuesday, October 17 at 1pm, where Ireland will discover their opponent for a two-legged tie and the dates will be fixed for the home and away games.

Public sale of tickets for the home leg will begin just three days later, starting at 11:00am, with prices starting at €30 for adults and €20 for kids – excluding booking fees.

Applications for the away leg can be submitted via the Away Ticketing System on Thursday, October 19 - http://away.fai.ie

FAI Season Ticket holders, Club Ireland members and Jack Charlton Lounge patrons can avail of an exclusive pre-sale period starting on Wednesday, October 18 at 11:00am. This pre-sale is only for the home leg.