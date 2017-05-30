Top three Irish players Premier League

Irish footballers have been playing in the Premier League ever since the English top flight began. English football has thrived on globalization, but there are still a number of Boys in Green who play for the Premier League clubs.

The likes of Seamus Coleman, Stephen Ward and Harry Arter were playing important roles in their respective teams last term and, as a result, they are seen as the top three Irish footballers for the 2016/2017 season. For this Premier League special we teamed up with John McDonnell, writer for FootballPredictions.com, to give more insights in the best performing players of last season.

Seamus Coleman

Seamus Coleman was having a very successful season before suffering a serious injury on March, 25 in a World Cup qualifier against Wales. His leg was broken by Neil Taylor’s horror challenge and, as a result, the Everton full-back missed the rest of the season. Seamus Coleman scored four goals, while providing four assists for his teammates last season and it has to be noted that he finished the 2016/2017 campaign without picking up a red card. Coleman-less Toffees did well to book their place in the Europa League and, no doubt, the Irish footballer is going to recover in time to play for Ronald Koeman’s team in the European competition. Seamus Coleman played 28 games for Everton in all competitions last term.

Stephen Ward

Stephen Ward has been producing fine performances with Burnley ever since he joined the Turf Moor outfit in the 2014/2015 season. The left-footed defender barely missed a match in the Premier League last season, with the Dubliner finishing the season with 37 appearances for the Clarets. Stephen Ward played a full 90 minutes in 34 of those 37 appearances for Sean Dyche’s troops and you should bear in mind that Burnley managed to keep clean sheet on ten occasions last term. Anyhow, Ward, whose contract with the Clarets expires on June 30, 2018, enjoyed a very successful season and Ireland coach Martin O’Neill is likely to count on him in the remainder of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Harry Arter

Harry Arter is yet another Irish player who had a season to remember. His club Bournemouth did well to secure the Premier League survival and the 27-year-old midfielder became a father in February, 2017. Arter made no less than 35 appearances in the league for the Cherries last season, with the Republic of Ireland international establishing himself as an irreplaceable first-team regular in Eddie Howe’s team. The Bournemouth midfielder scored only one goal for the club in the 2016/2017 season, but he provided four assists for his teammates. Taking everything into account, who enjoyed a very successful season in comparison to the 2015/2016 campaign (1 goal, 0 assists). Harry Arter is unlikely to leave the Vitality Stadium club this summer as he extended his contract with the Cherries last year (until 2019).

Unlike Seamus Coleman, Stephen Ward and Harry Arter, there were Irish players who failed to impress in the English elite division last season. John O'Shea's club Sunderland had a nightmare season as they dropped to the Championship, whilst Southampton attacker Shane Long scored only three goals in 32 league games for the Saints.