Uefa boss wants big clubs to stop ‘hoarding’ players

Updated: March 23, 2017
The head of European football wants to change the transfer system to stop big clubs “hoarding” the best players.

Aleksander Ceferin, president of European football’s governing body Uefa, says a “luxury tax” on rich clubs and squad limits could also help to stop elite clubs dominating the game.

He said the “excessive concentration of talent with a few teams” had to change.

“Uefa has a duty to protect the whole of football and not just the elite,” Ceferin told a conference in Lisbon.

In the Premier League, Chelsea had more than 30 players out on loan earlier this season, while in Italy champions Juventus have more than 50 players loaned out.

