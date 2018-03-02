Weather Alert – League of Ireland fixtures postponed due to the snowy conditions

The 12 Airtricity League games scheduled to take place this weekend have all been cancelled as a result of the poor weather conditions it has been revealed.

In a Fai statement the body confirmed that none of the fixtures in the Premier Division or First division would be going ahead over the next couple of days.

The statement read, “Following a detailed monitoring process, where the FAI worked closely with all clubs, it was decided to postpone all games in the Premier and First Divisions due to current severe weather conditions and future forecasts from Met Eireann.”

A list of the rescheduled games is laid out below

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Bray Wanderers v Waterford – Rescheduled for Monday March 19th

Cork City v Bohemians – Rescheduled for Monday March 19th

Derry City v Dundalk – Rescheduled for Monday March 19th

Limerick v Shamrock Rovers – Rescheduled for Monday March 19th

St Patrick’s Athletic v Sligo Rovers – Rescheduled for Monday March 19th

Limerick v Cork City – Changed from Saturday March 17th to Friday March 16th

Limerick v Waterford – Changed from Saturday March 31st to Friday March 30th

SSE Airtricity League First Division

Athlone Town v Cabinteely – Rescheduled for Monday March 19th

Wexford v UCD – Rescheduled for Monday March 19th

Cobh Ramblers v Galway United – Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date

Finn Harps v Longford Town – Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date

Shelbourne v Drogheda United – Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date