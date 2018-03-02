Weather Alert – League of Ireland fixtures postponed due to the snowy conditions

The 12 Airtricity League games scheduled to take place this weekend have all been cancelled as a result of the poor weather conditions it has been revealed.
In a Fai statement the body confirmed that none of the fixtures in the Premier Division or First division would be going ahead over the next couple of days.
The statement read, “Following a detailed monitoring process, where the FAI worked closely with all clubs, it was decided to postpone all games in the Premier and First Divisions due to current severe weather conditions and future forecasts from Met Eireann.”
A list of the rescheduled games is laid out below
SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
Bray Wanderers v Waterford – Rescheduled for Monday March 19th
Cork City v Bohemians – Rescheduled for Monday March 19th
Derry City v Dundalk – Rescheduled for Monday March 19th
Limerick v Shamrock Rovers – Rescheduled for Monday March 19th
St Patrick’s Athletic v Sligo Rovers – Rescheduled for Monday March 19th
Limerick v Cork City – Changed from Saturday March 17th to Friday March 16th
Limerick v Waterford – Changed from Saturday March 31st to Friday March 30th
SSE Airtricity League First Division
Athlone Town v Cabinteely – Rescheduled for Monday March 19th
Wexford v UCD – Rescheduled for Monday March 19th
Cobh Ramblers v Galway United – Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date
Finn Harps v Longford Town – Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date
Shelbourne v Drogheda United – Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date