World University Games: Ireland squads selected for Taipei tournament

Team Ireland head coaches Greg Yelverton and Colin Bell have confirmed their 20-player squads for the 2017 Summer Universiade, which will be hosted in Taipei on the island of Taiwan.

The World University Games are held biannually and are second only to the Olympic Games in terms of global multi-sports events. Team Ireland have a strong history in participating in football at the Games with the support of the Colleges & Universities Football League (CUFL) and Women’s Soccer Colleges Association of Ireland (WSCAI).

Both the men’s and women’s teams will travel to the small island off the coast of China on August 11 before playing their first games on August 18 - Yelverton’s men’s squad will take on France, while Bell’s women’s squad will meet Mexico.

From the 40 players selected in both squads, 32 of them play in either the SSE Airtricity League or Continental Tyres Women’s National League which demonstrates the quality that currently exists in domestic football in Ireland.

Speaking on the men’s squad, head coach Yelverton remarked: “My staff and I firmly believe that the players we have are good enough to do us a job out there. We’re delighted with the quality we have.

“There is a large representation from the SSE Airtricity League with the players in the squad. I’d like to thank the clubs and coaches for working with us to make the players available.”

There is also excitement in the women’s squad with head coach Bell (pictured above with Jetta Berrill) stating: “We’ve had several training sessions with the players and the standard has been really high, so there have been a few players unfortunate to miss out on the final squad.

“I’m really looking forward to working with these players throughout the tournament where we not only want to be successful but also help to develop these players for potential international squads in the future.”

Speaking upon the announcement of both squads, Student Sport Ireland’s Head of Delegation Neasa Fahy O’Donnell said: “We are very excited about the men’s and women’s squads to Taipei for the 2017 World University Games. I am delighted to lead Team Ireland and these young men and women who will represent their country with great honour and pride.”

Ireland Men’s Squad

Goalkeepers: Ian Molloy (IT Blanchardstown / Firhouse Clover), Joe Coll (GMIT / Glenea United)

Defenders: Ben McAuliffe (UCC / UCC AFC), David Brookes (Athlone IT / Athlone Town), Sean O’Mahony (UCC / Cork City), Gary Kinneen (NUI Galway / Galway United), Ross Taheny (Dublin City University / Ballinamallard United), Sean McLoughlin (UCC / Cork City), Maurice Nugent (NUI Galway / Galway United), Eoghan Dempsey (IT Carlow / Drogheda United)

Midfielders: Conor Barry (NUI Galway / Athlone Town), Daire O’Connor (UCD / UCD AFC), Jamie Hollywood (IT Blanchardstown / Drogheda United), John McKeown (Maynooth University), Shane Daly-Butz (UCC / UCC AFC), Jason McClelland (UCD / UCD AFC), Shane Dunne (IT Carlow / Wexford)

Forwards: Garbhan Coughlan (University of Limerick / Limerick), Jason Lyons (Athlone IT / Athlone Town), Joe Doyle (Dublin IT / Cabinteely)

Fixtures

Friday, August 18: Ireland v France, New Taipei City, Xinzhuang Stadium (KO 12:30 Irish Time)

Monday, August 21: Ireland v Mexico, New Taipei City, Xinzhuang Stadium (KO 12:30 Irish Time)

Wednesday, August 23: Taipei v Ireland, Fu Jen Catholic University Stadium (KO 12:30 Irish Time)

Friday, August 25: Quarter-Final / Classification Match, TBC

Sunday, August 27: Semi-Final / Classification Match, TBC

Tuesday, August 29: Final / Classification Match, TBC

Ireland Women’s Squad

Goalkeepers: Amanda Budden (Cork IT / Cork City WFC), Eve Badana (UCC / Cork City WFC)

Defenders: Ciara McNamara (UCC / Cork City WFC), Claire Walsh (UCD / UCD Waves), Chloe Mustaki (UCD / UCD Waves), Jetta Berrill (UCD / UCD Waves), Rebekah Carroll (Maynooth University / UCD Waves), Shauna Fox (NUI Galway, Galway WFC)

Midfielders: Ailbhe Clancy (Dublin City University), Aisling Frawley (Dublin City University / Wexford Youths WFC), Clare Kinsella (IT Carlow / Peamount United), Dearbhaile Beirne (UCD / UCD Waves), Katie McCarthy (UCC / Cork City WFC), Lisa Casserly (NUI Galway / Galway WFC), Niamh McLaughlin (Northumbria University), Orlagh Nolan (UCD / UCD Waves)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Maynooth University / Peamount United), Claire O’Riordan (IT Carlow / Wexford Youths WFC), Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (IT Blanchardstown / Peamount United), Aoibhin Webb (Dublin City University / Wexford Youths WFC)

Fixtures

Friday, August 18: Mexico v Ireland, Hsinchu County Second Stadium (KO 9:00 Irish Time)

Sunday, August 20: Canada v Ireland, Fu Jen Catholic University Stadium (KO 9:00 Irish Time)

Thursday, August 24: Quarter-Final, TBC

Saturday, August 26: Semi-Final / Classification Match, TBC

Monday, August 28: Final / Classification Match, TBC