15-year-old makes Serie A debut

Who said Italy doesn’t give youth a chance?

History was made in the Italian top flight last night as 15-year-old Pietro Pellegri came off the bench for Genoa during their Serie A matchup versus Torino.

Born in 2001, the prodigious striker was just 15 years and 280 days old when he stepped onto the pitch for his senior debut, equalling the record set by Amedeo Amedei, who appeared for Roma at the exact same age back in 1937.

Having already made his debut for the Italy U17s, the youngster has been touted for superstardom for some time now, with former Genoa boss Gian Piero Gasperini previously declaring: ‘I have with me the new Messi — I just hope he can keep level headed!’

Comparisons to the world’s finest player have arisen despite the fact that Pellegri is a far more imposing figure than Messi, standing at 6ft 2 in spite of his tender age.

Expect to see the name ‘Pietro Pellegri’ more and more over the coming seasons, with the teenage sensation set to take the world by storm.

15 years of age… What were you doing at 15?