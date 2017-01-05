Everton complete €12 million Lookman signing

The 19-year-old has attracted interest from some of England’s biggest clubs.

Everton have today confirmed that they have won the race to sign Charlton’s teenage sensation Ademola Lookman.

The English U20 international has penned a four and a half-year deal with the Toffees, with further details to be confirmed.

Since breaking into the first-team at Charlton last year, the highly-rated winger has gone from strength to strength, cementing himself as an integral part of the Addicks’ side this season.

His 5 goals in 21 games thus far had alerted a number of Premier League clubs to the talents of the youngster, but Ronald Koeman and the Everton board have acted quickly and decisively.

‘Ademola is a big talent and, at 19 years old, he has a big future in the game,‘ said the Toffees boss this afternoon.

‘I’m really happy that we’ve been able to bring him here to the club.’

‘This is part of the vision we have for the club and it’s important to give to young players the opportunity so that the team continues to evolve and improve.’

‘We believe in the player and in the development of the player which, of course, will take time but he will have a big part to play in the future of the club.’

Lookman confirmed the move on Twitter this afternoon, later assuring fans of the Goodison Park club that he is ready to take the step up in quality despite his relative inexperience.

Delighted to have signed a long term contract @Everton. It wouldn’t be possible without God. Special place in my heart to all at CAFC❤ pic.twitter.com/CfAq1nT7d5 — Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) January 5, 2017

‘It feels great to be an Everton player. As soon as I heard about Everton’s interest I knew this would be the right place for me. Everton has a big history and I was also attracted by the manager.’

‘When you look at what he did at Southampton and what he does with young players in terms of developing them, that was a big attraction. It was great playing in the Championship last season and for the last six months in League One but I feel like I’m ready to make the step up to the Premier League.’