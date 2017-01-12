Everton sign Morgan Schneiderlin for £20 million

Everton Football Club have announced the signing of Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United for an initial £20 million, potentially rising to £23 million.

The signing stands as the Toffees’ second impressive acquisition of the January transfer window, having previously snapped up teenage winger Ademola Lookman from Charlton Athletic.

Schneiderlin will likely be seen as a guaranteed starter by the Everton staff, based on the hefty fee that they were forced to fork out for his services.

This in turn means that Irish international James McCarthy will have to battle with the impressive Idrissa Gueye and the ever-reliable Gareth Barry for a place in the Goodison Park side’s starting XI.

The deal makes sense for both sides, with Everton adding a solid, dependable option to their midfield ranks, while United offload a player who clearly didn’t feature in manager Jose Mourinho’s long-term plans.

The move actually stands as quite a savvy piece of business for the Manchester club, based on the fact that they signed Schneiderlin for £24 million two summers ago when the deep-lying midfielder was in high demand and considered one of the Premier League’s finest in his position, and they have now sold him for almost the same fee despite the fact that he has barely played a game this season and was considered surplus to requirements in a midfield that features Marouane Fellaini.

Speaking to Evertontv following the confirmation of his signing, the 27-year-old spoke of his excitement at starting fresh with the Toffees.

‘Everton is a big club in the history of English football. I always loved the atmosphere in the stadium, I always liked playing there.’

‘There is a manager in place here that I know can get the best out of me. I know his style and how he likes to play football. Obviously he (Ronald Koeman) was a massive player when he was a footballer. You can only learn from the best and he gave me some nice advice to keep improving every day. It was a pleasure to work with him and I look forward to it again.’

‘I wanted a club to have big ambition because that’s what drives you forward, to come in every day and work for something that you want to achieve. This club has great expectations and the manager explained that this will take time but hopefully we can do it quickly and please everyone.’

‘I want to get the best results as possible and I have high expectations to help get this Football Club where it belongs in English football.’