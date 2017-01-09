FA Cup Fourth Round Draw sees PL Big Guns avoid each other

Manchester United, Spurs and Chelsea have all been handed favourable draws for the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Current holders United will take on Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford, Tottenham welcome League 2 side Wycombe Wanderers to London, while Chelsea face a local derby with Championship side Brentford at Stamford Bridge.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, without an FA Cup win since 2006, have a potential home tie with Wolves to look forward to if they can dispose of a plucky Plymouth Argyle side in a Home Park replay.
Of the Premier League’s big guns, it is Arsenal and Manchester City who face the trickiest fourth round ties.
Arsene Wenger’s side, winners of two of the last three FA Cups, will head to either Southampton or Norwich.
Manchester City, meanwhile, are rewarded for their 5-0 drubbing of West Ham United with a trip to either Crystal Palace or Bolton.
Elsewhere, Premier League champions Leicester face a tough draw at Derby County, who so impressively defeated high-flying West Bromwich Albion in the third round.
All of the fourth round ties will take place between the 27th and 30th of January.
Fourth Round draw in full:
Tottenham v Wycombe
Derby v Leicester
Oxford v Birmingham/Newcastle
Sutton/AFC Wimbledon v Cambridge or Leeds
Liverpool/Plymouth v Wolves
Southampton/Norwich v Arsenal
Ipswich/Lincoln v Brighton
Chelsea v Brentford
Manchester United v Wigan
Millwall v Watford
Rochdale v Huddersfield
Sunderland/Burnley v Bristol City/Fleetwood
Blackburn v Barnsley/Blackpool
Fulham v Hull
Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley
Bolton/Crystal Palace v Manchester City