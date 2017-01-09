FA Cup Fourth Round Draw sees PL Big Guns avoid each other

Manchester United, Spurs and Chelsea have all been handed favourable draws for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Current holders United will take on Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford, Tottenham welcome League 2 side Wycombe Wanderers to London, while Chelsea face a local derby with Championship side Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, without an FA Cup win since 2006, have a potential home tie with Wolves to look forward to if they can dispose of a plucky Plymouth Argyle side in a Home Park replay.

Of the Premier League’s big guns, it is Arsenal and Manchester City who face the trickiest fourth round ties.

Arsene Wenger’s side, winners of two of the last three FA Cups, will head to either Southampton or Norwich.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are rewarded for their 5-0 drubbing of West Ham United with a trip to either Crystal Palace or Bolton.

Elsewhere, Premier League champions Leicester face a tough draw at Derby County, who so impressively defeated high-flying West Bromwich Albion in the third round.

All of the fourth round ties will take place between the 27th and 30th of January.

Fourth Round draw in full:

Tottenham v Wycombe

Derby v Leicester

Oxford v Birmingham/Newcastle

Sutton/AFC Wimbledon v Cambridge or Leeds

Liverpool/Plymouth v Wolves

Southampton/Norwich v Arsenal

Ipswich/Lincoln v Brighton

Chelsea v Brentford

Manchester United v Wigan

Millwall v Watford

Rochdale v Huddersfield

Sunderland/Burnley v Bristol City/Fleetwood

Blackburn v Barnsley/Blackpool

Fulham v Hull

Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley

Bolton/Crystal Palace v Manchester City