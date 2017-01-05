Hull City appoint Marco Silva as Manager

Predecessor Mike Phelan was sacked by the club this past Tuesday.

Hull City have today confirmed the appointment of up and coming 39-year-old Marco Silva as first-team manager.

The Portuguese only called time on his playing career in 2011, but has already racked up quite an impressive track record during his short time spent as a manager.

Beginning in his native Portugal six years ago, Silva was tasked with taking the reigns at minnows Estoril, a club that he had previously made over 100 appearances for as a player.

He helped guide the club to promotion to the first tier of Portuguese football during his first season in charge, maintaining their top-flight status during a successful three-year stint at the helm.

His exploits did not go unnoticed, as Primeira Liga giants Sporting Lisbon soon came knocking, providing Silva with an offer that he couldn’t turn down.

His time in charge of the green and whites was a peculiar one, as he won the Portuguese Cup during his maiden campaign, but was later sacked for failing to wear a club suit in the technical area.

In 2015, the former right-back was snatched up by Greek side Olympiacos, where he led the perennial title-challengers to a league triumph at the end of his debut season.

He left his post in the summer of 2016, citing personal reasons.

Hull vice-chairman Ehab Allam this morning spoke of the club’s delight at the appointment of Silva:

‘Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style.’

‘He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club’s Premier League status.’

The Portuguese tactician’s first game in charge will be a home FA Cup tie versus Swansea, but his real test will begin when the Tigers return to Premier League action on Saturday the 14th.

Hull have failed to register a victory in their last ten games and are currently lying rock-bottom of the Premier League table.