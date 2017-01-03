Home / Soccer / Soccer: Worldwide / Manchester United fan Passes Away after Collapsing at Olympic Stadium

Manchester United fan Passes Away after Collapsing at Olympic Stadium

Updated: January 3, 2017
Football has taken a back seat after some tragic news emerging from London this morning.

Manchester United officials have today confirmed that the fan who collapsed during yesterday’s meeting with West Ham United has sadly passed away.

Jose Mourinho’s side came away from the Olympic Stadium with a hard-fought 2-0 win, but were today met with some harrowing news of ongoings in the stands.

An unnamed 64-year-old, described only as a ‘life-long Manchester United fan’, collapsed while in attendance at the match.

He was confirmed as dead this morning, with the Old Trafford-based club quick to offer their condolences to a true fan:

West Ham also paid their respects following news of the man’s passing:

Sport suddenly seems altogether unimportant upon hearing such tragic news.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the man

