Paul Clement takes over at Swansea

The Welsh side currently sit rock bottom of the Premier League table.

Swansea City have today confirmed the appointment of 44-year-old Englishman Paul Clement as their new manager.

The appointment comes after the Swans sacked predecessor Bob Bradley, following a run of 7 losses from 11 games.

Clement has an impressive resume when assistant managerial positions are taken into account, having spent time as second in command at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

He most recently spent time as Carlo Ancelotti’s right-hand man at Bayern this season.

However, his only previous managerial role came in the Championship with Derby County in 2015.

Clement was somewhat surprisingly sacked after seven months in charge, despite a solid record of just 7 losses in 33 matches.

The 44-year-old will certainly have his work cut out for him during his first spell as a top-flight boss, with Swansea currently on a dismal run of form.

The Welsh side have lost four straight games in the league, conceding 13 goals in the process, while their players have looked bereft of ideas and majorly lacking in confidence.

Along with Clement, Nigel Gibbs and Karl Halabi have joined the Swans as assistant manager and head of physical performance respectively.