Cristiano Ronaldo and Andy Murray among six Nominees for Laureus World sportsman of the Year

The shortlist for each category of the prestigious Laureus awards have been announced.

The award ceremony, held every year since 2000, celebrates ‘the most remarkable men and women from the world of sport along with their achievements from the previous calendar year’, as per Laureus.com.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Andy Murray, Usain Bolt, Mo Farah, LeBron James and Steph Curry have been named as the nominees for the men’s category.

Ronaldo, one of the favourites for the gong, would be the first footballer to win the award since its inception at the turn of the century.

His remarkable 2016 included triumphs in both the Champions League and European Championships, as well as picking up the Ballon D’Or.

The Real Madrid superstar will face stiff competition for the accolade, with fellow frontrunners LeBron James and Usain Bolt both having enjoyed stellar years of their own.

Cleveland Cavaliers legend James captured an illustrious title for his home city, the first major championship won by any Cleveland franchise in over half a century.

Bolt, meanwhile, cemented his legacy as the greatest sprinter of all time by picking up gold medals in the 100, 200 and 4×100 metre events at the 2016 Olympics.

The trio of golds meant that the Jamaican became the first track star in history to rack up a previously unimaginable 3×3 gold haul (3 gold medals at 3 different Olympic games).

Of the final three candidates, Steph Curry was named NBA MVP, Mo Farah became just the second man in history to retain both the 5,000 and 10,000 metre gold medals at the Olympics and Andy Murray triumphed at Wimbledon, won gold for Great Britain at the Rio Olympics and surpassed close friend Novak Djokovic to become the no. 1 ranked tennis player in the world.

Previous winners of the award include Tiger Woods, Roger Federer and Michael Schumacher, while Novak Djokovic was honoured last year.

Nominees of note in the other categories include women’s tennis number 1 Angelique Kerber, US swimming pair Katie Ledecky and Michael Phelps, and Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg.

Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester City receive some much-deserved recognition, taking their place in the World Breakthrough of the Year category along with Euro 2016 feel-good story Iceland.

The winners, voted for by media outlets from around the world, will be announced on 14th February in Monaco.

List of nominees in full:

World Sportsman of the Year

Usain Bolt

Stephen Curry

Mo Farah

LeBron James

Andy Murray

Cristiano Ronaldo

World Sportswoman of the Year

Simone Biles

Allyson Felix

Angelique Kerber

Katie Ledecky

Elaine Thompson

Laura Kenny

World Comeback of the Year

Ruth Beitia

Michael Phelps

Juan Martin del Potro

Fabienne St Louis

Nick Skelton

Aksel Lund Svindal

World Team of the Year

Brazil men’s Olympic football team

Cleveland Cavaliers

Chicago Cubs

Mercedes AMG Petronas

Portugal men’s football team

Real Madrid

World Breakthrough of the Year

Almaz Ayana

Fiji men’s rugby sevens

Iceland men’s football team

Leicester City

Nico Rosberg

Wayde van Niekerk

World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability

Ihar Boki

Sophie Pascoe

Omara Durand

Siamand Rahman

Marcel Hug

Beatrice Vio

Action Sportsperson of the Year