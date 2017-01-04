Tributes pour in for popular Radio Personality Kevin Casey

This morning marks a sad day in the field of Irish radio, with news that award-winning sports editor Kevin Casey has passed away.

Just 40 years of age, the WLR FM voice last night lost his short battle with cancer.

He leaves behind his wife Marguerite, their three young sons James, Paul and Mark, siblings Mary, Majella and Martin, as well as parents Paddy and Mary.

Casey’s name is a highly respected one within the world of Irish sport, with the Killarney native having won several awards during his time with WLR FM.

Casey was honoured with the MacNamee award in 2010, a prestigious accolade which recognises ‘outstanding contributions made by individuals and Association units in the area of media and communications,’ according to GAA.ie.

His in-depth interview with Waterford Hurler Maurice Shanahan, during with the pair delved deep into the topic of depression, resulted in the WLR FM representative winning a second MacNamee award last year.

Fittingly, just last October, Casey was also presented with a PPI National Radio Award.

This morning, following the sad news of his passing, friends and family alike have paid their tributes to the wonderfully talented and always gentlemanly Casey.

We at SportsNewsIRELAND would also like to offer our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Kevin Casey. May he rest in peace.

At the request of the Casey family, we have been asked to inform our listeners of the death of WLR’s Kevin Casey. https://t.co/yv0HhjIAu5 pic.twitter.com/URFEbiHJX8 — WLR FM (@wlrfm) January 4, 2017

Waterford FC would like to convey their sympathies to the family and friends of WLRFM Sports Editor Kevin Casey. May he rest in peace. — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) January 4, 2017

So sad to hear this. He was a lovely man. Thoughts with his family & all the staff @wlrfm https://t.co/eHeS0RjMn7 — Jacqui Hurley (@jacquihurley) January 4, 2017