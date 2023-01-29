GAA Tables for 2023 – League Hurling and Gaelic Football League Tables

 139,928 total views,  104 views today

Updated GAA tables for 2023, Gaelic football and hurling, we have how Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Tyrone and Kerry sit in the tables 

 CLICK HERE FOR LIVE GAA SCORES AND COMMENTARY

Allianz Football div 1 2023 P W D L Dif Pts
Roscommon 1 1 0 0 5 2
Armagh 1 1 0 0 2 2
Donegal 1 1 0 0 1 2
Galway 1 0 1 0 0 1
Mayo 1 0 1 0 0 1
Kerry 1 1 0 0 -1 0
Monaghan 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Tyrone 1 0 0 1 -5 0
Allianz Football div 2 2023 P W D L Dif Pts
Derry 1 1 0 0 12 2
Meath 1 1 0 0 4 2
Dublin 1 1 0 0 1 2
Clare 1 1 0 0 1 2
Kildare 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Louth 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Cork 1 0 0 1 -4 0
Limerick 1 0 0 1 -12 0
Allianz Football div 3 2023 P W D L Dif Pts
Fermanagh 1 1 0 0 7 2
Offaly 1 1 0 0 6 2
Down 1 1 0 0 3 2
Cavan 1 1 0 0 3 2
Tipperary 1 1 0 0 -3 0
Westmeath 1 0 0 1 -3 0
Antrim 1 0 0 1 -6 0
Longford 1 0 0 1 -7 0
Allianz Football div 4 2023 P W D L Dif Pts
Leitrim 1 1 0 0 16 2
Laois 1 1 0 0 6 2
Carlow 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wicklow 1 0 1 0 0 1
London 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wexford 1 0 1 0 0 1
Sligo 1 0 0 1 -6 0
Waterford 1 0 0 1 -16 0
Allianz Hurling 1 Group A 2023 P W D L Dif Pts
Clare 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cork 0 0 0 0 0 0
Galway 0 0 0 0 0 0
Limerick 0 0 0 0 0 0
Westmeath 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wexford 0 0 0 0 0 0
Allianz Hurling 1 Group B 2023 P W D L Dif Pts
Antrim 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dublin 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kilkenny 0 0 0 0 0 0
Laois 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tipperary 0 0 0 0 0 0
Waterford 0 0 0 0 0 0
Allianz Hurling 2A 2023 P W D L Dif Pts
Carlow 0 0 0 0 0 0
Derry 0 0 0 0 0 0
Down 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kerry 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kildare 0 0 0 0 0 0
Offaly 0 0 0 0 0 0
Allianz Hurling 2B 2023 P W D L Dif Pts
Donegal 0 0 0 0 0 0
London 0 0 0 0 0 0
Meath 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sligo 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tyrone 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wicklow 0 0 0 0 0 0
Allianz Hurling 3A 2023 P W D L Dif Pts
Armagh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fermanagh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Louth 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mayo 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monaghan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Roscommon 0 0 0 0 0 0
Allianz Hurling 3B 2023 P W D L Dif Pts
Cavan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lancashire 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leitrim 0 0 0 0 0 0
Longford 0 0 0 0 0 0
Warwickshire 0 0 0 0 0 0