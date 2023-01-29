GAA Tables for 2023 – League Hurling and Gaelic Football League Tables

139,928 total views, 104 views today

Updated GAA tables for 2023, Gaelic football and hurling, we have how Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Tyrone and Kerry sit in the tables

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE GAA SCORES AND COMMENTARY

Allianz Football div 1 2023 P W D L Dif Pts Roscommon 1 1 0 0 5 2 Armagh 1 1 0 0 2 2 Donegal 1 1 0 0 1 2 Galway 1 0 1 0 0 1 Mayo 1 0 1 0 0 1 Kerry 1 1 0 0 -1 0 Monaghan 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Tyrone 1 0 0 1 -5 0 Allianz Football div 2 2023 P W D L Dif Pts Derry 1 1 0 0 12 2 Meath 1 1 0 0 4 2 Dublin 1 1 0 0 1 2 Clare 1 1 0 0 1 2 Kildare 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Louth 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Cork 1 0 0 1 -4 0 Limerick 1 0 0 1 -12 0 Allianz Football div 3 2023 P W D L Dif Pts Fermanagh 1 1 0 0 7 2 Offaly 1 1 0 0 6 2 Down 1 1 0 0 3 2 Cavan 1 1 0 0 3 2 Tipperary 1 1 0 0 -3 0 Westmeath 1 0 0 1 -3 0 Antrim 1 0 0 1 -6 0 Longford 1 0 0 1 -7 0 Allianz Football div 4 2023 P W D L Dif Pts Leitrim 1 1 0 0 16 2 Laois 1 1 0 0 6 2 Carlow 1 0 1 0 0 1 Wicklow 1 0 1 0 0 1 London 1 0 1 0 0 1 Wexford 1 0 1 0 0 1 Sligo 1 0 0 1 -6 0 Waterford 1 0 0 1 -16 0