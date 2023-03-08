Betting opens for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National

1,840 total views, 1,840 views today
Betting has opened for the 2023 BoyleSports Irish Grand National after the weights for the iconic race were revealed today from the yard of last year’s winner, Dermot McLoughlin.
The Meath man, who won the race twice with Lord Lariat last year and Freewheelin Dylan in 2021, is 20/1 to produce a hat-trick with Lord Lariat entered again alongside stablemates Captain CJ and The Echo Boy.
Easter Monday at Fairyhouse will mark the 151strunning of the race, and with a lucrative prize pot totalling €500,000, it makes the BoyleSports Irish Grand National Ireland’s most valuable National Hunt race.
Martin Brassil’s Panda Boy, Willie Mullins’ Gaillard Du Mesnil and Ain’t That A Shame trained by Henry de Bromhead, head the ante-post betting at joint 12/1 with BoyleSports, while Gordon Elliott’s Fury Road (16/1), Galvin (20/1) and Mullins’ Stattler (20/1) are also towards the top of the weights. Of the six English trained entries in this year’s race, Dan Skelton’s Ashdown Lad is 16/1, followed by top-weighted raider Royal Pagaile (25/1), Guetapan Collonges (25/1), Time to Get Up, Musical Slave (33/1) and Snow Leopardess (50/1).
The BoyleSports Irish Grand National has thrown up plenty of surprises over the years. In 2021 Freewheelin Dylan became the highest priced winner in the race’s history when it came in at odds of 150/1.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “The late father of last year’s winning trainer, Dermot McLoughlin, won this race in 1962 on the Tom Dreaper trained Kerforo and if Dermot wins the BoyleSports Irish Grand National for a third consecutive year this Easter, he’ll join Tom’s son Jim Dreaper in the history books for completing three-in-a-row. Superstitious bettors will surely be thinking a hat-trick is written in the stars for McLoughlin.”
The BoyleSports Irish Grand National takes place on Easter Monday, 10th April. Click here for the latest ante-post betting.
BoyleSports Irish Grand National 2023 ~ Outright prices, (place terms: 1/5 the first 5)
12 Ain’t That A Shame
12 Gaillard Du Mesnil
12 Panda Boy
14 Stumptown
14 Thedevilscoachman
14 Carefully Selected
14 Frontal Assault
14 Mahler Mission
14 Max Flamingo
16 Mr Incredible
16 Ashtown Lad
16 So Scottish
16 Tenzing
16 Churchstonewarrior
16 Delta Work
16 Dolcita
16 Dunboyne
16 Fury Road
16 Minella Crooner
16 Punitive
20 Adamantly Chosen
20 Ash Tree Meadow
20 Stattler
20 Chemical Energy
20 Coko Beach
20 Darrens Hope
20 Death Duty
20 Espanito Bello
20 Fire Attack
20 Gabbys Cross
20 Galvin
20 Lord Lariat
20 Now Where Or When
25 Royal Pagaille
25 Amirite
25 Angels Dawn
25 Burrows Saint
25 Busselton
25 Royal Thief
25 The Goffer
25 Velvet Elvis
25 Conflated
25 Darasso
25 Defi Bleu
25 Donkey Years
25 El Barra
25 Farceur Du Large
25 Franco De Port
25 Gold Cup Bailly
25 Grandero Bello
25 Guetapan Collonges
25 Longhouse Poet
25 Pencilfulloflead
33 A Wave Of The Sea
33 Captain Kangaroo
33 Shantreusse
33 The Jam Man
33 Time To Get Up
33 Champagne Platinum
33 Diol Ker
33 Fakiera
33 Farclas
33 Gallant John Joe
33 Gevrey
33 Go Another One
33 I Am Maximus
33 Indiana Jones
33 Lieutenant Command
33 Lifetime Ambition
33 Milan Native
33 Musical Slave
33 Must Be Obeyed
33 Real Steel
40 Recite A Prayer
50 Birchdale
50 Snow Leopardess
50 Egality Mans
50 Fairyhill Run
50 Foxy Jacks
50 Irascible
50 Regina Dracones
66 Captain Cj
66 The Echo Boy
66 Eurobot