Free Admission for Racegoers to RED MILLS Day At Gowran Park

This year, RED MILLS DAY at Gowran Park Racecourse will be extra special as it marks the 115th anniversary of Connolly’s RED MILLS. As one of the most respected and well-known animal nutrition brands in the world it is fitting that this milestone will be celebrated at their local racecourse, where Joe Connolly has been Chairman for over 26 years.

Ticket registration will be open to the public from tomorrow, Friday 27th January at 9am, racegoers can visit www.gowranpark.ie and register for a maximum of two complimentary tickets per person, to the RED MILLS Raceday.

Tickets will be limited based on the racecourse capacity and issued on a first come, first served basis. Tickets must be pre-registered and e-tickets either downloaded or printed for access on the day. This will be a ticket only event, no tickets will be available on the gate.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Gowran Park and offer free admission to racegoers for the second year in a row,” said Gareth Connolly, CEO, Connolly’s RED MILLS. “RED MILLS Day is synonymous with great racing and great atmosphere, and we are proud to play a role in making it accessible to all.”

“At RED MILLS, we believe in giving back to the community and supporting the horse racing industry that has been such an important part of our success. Sponsoring free admission at Gowran Park Racecourse is a way for us to show our appreciation to our customers and racegoers. We are proud to continue this partnership and look forward to seeing even more people enjoying the thrill of live horse racing.”

“115 years in business is a significant milestone for RED MILLS, and it’s a testament to the values that have guided us throughout our history. From the very beginning, we have been committed to providing the highest quality performance nutrition products for horses, and we have always placed a strong emphasis on innovation and research. As we celebrate 115 years of business, we look forward to continuing to serve our customers for many years to come.”

There will also be complementary tea or coffee for the first 500 racegoers as well as live entertainment throughout the day, including live music from After Dark in the RED MILLS Champions Quarter. In addition, RED MILLS will also sponsor the stable staff canteen and the owners and trainers’ hospitality for those with runners on the day.

Eddie Scally, Manager Gowran Park; “RED MILLS DAY at Gowran Park Racecourse is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year, and for good reason. With top-quality racing and a fantastic atmosphere, it’s a day that truly showcases the best of the sport. We’re excited to host such a premier event and can’t wait for racegoers to experience the thrilling action on and off the track.”

The RED MILLS Store Country Style Event will take centre stage in the RED MILLS Style quarter showcasing the latest fashions from the RED MILLS Store including brands such as Welligogs, Fairfax & Favor and Fox London. There will be prizes worth over €2,500 for the most Stylish racegoer on the day.

