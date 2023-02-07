50,464 total views, 10 views today
We have the list of possible runners for the 2023 Aintree Grand National. It will be run on Saturday 15th April.
A total of 85 entries are revealed today for the 175thrunning of the Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday 15th April. Staged over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards, the world’s greatest chase is also the most valuable Jump race run anywhere in the world with a total prize fund of £1 million.
Of the 85 entries, 54 are trained in Ireland including the latest two Randox Grand National heroes in Minella Times (2021) and Noble Yeats (2022). Another Irish-trained entry is Hewick, who already has a “National” victory to his name having taken the American version at Far Hills, New Jersey, in October.
An outing in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup beckons first for Hewick, as his trainer John “Shark” Hanlon outlined at a media event yesterday organised byThe Jockey Club at his County Carlow yard.
Hanlon said: “The key thing for Hewick is good ground. If we ended up in Cheltenham and the ground ended up getting soft, I’d definitely have to think about it because Aintree is only down the road. But we’ll see. I never saw the ground soft at Cheltenham on a Friday, the last fifteen years I’d say we had good ground, so we’ll just have to wait and see.
“He’ll stay and he’ll jump. And for a Gold Cup or a National, you want both of them. He has a bit of toe and he stays. If I finished in the first four in a Gold Cup I’d be delighted.
“To go to America that time with him was amazing. To go to the Eclipse Awards and win Steeplechase Horse of The Year in America, we were so happy. The story is brilliant. He only came from five minutes down the road and at £800, he was some value.
“He’s just probably an improving horse that needed a lot of time and we gave him that.”
Battleship is the only horse in history to win both the American and Aintree Grand Nationals. Successful in the American version in 1934, he won at Aintree four years later (1938) under 17 year old jockey Bruce Hobbs.n
Hanlon has also made an entry for Cape Gentleman. Successful in Graded company over both hurdles and fences for his previous trainer Emmet Mullins, the seven year old is owned by Pierre Manigault, whose great-grandfather, Stephen Sanford owned the 1923 Aintree hero, Sergeant Murphy.
Weights will be revealed for the Randox Grand National at the historic St George’s Hall in Liverpool on Tuesday 21st February.
The Randox Grand National is the only race of the year where the British Horseracing Authority’s senior Jump handicapper, Martin Greenwood, is able to deviate from official ratings when he frames the handicap.
5:15pm Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 4m 2f 74y
Ain’t That A Shame (IRE) 9 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Any Second Now (IRE) 11 Mr John P. McManus T. M. Walsh Ireland
Ashtown Lad (IRE) 9 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton
Ash Tree Meadow (FR) 7 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
A Wave of The Sea (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland
Back On The Lash 9 Maughan, Redknapp, Ryan, Salters Martin Keighley
Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 10 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
Born By The Sea (IRE) 9 Natalie Gilligan Paul John Gilligan Ireland
Burrows Saint (FR) 10 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Cape Gentleman (IRE) 7 Mr Pierre Manigault John Joseph Hanlon Ireland
Capodanno (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Captain Cattistock 10 Mr Nic Brereton Fergal O’Brien
Captain Kangaroo (IRE) 8 Kanga Racing & Brett Graham Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Carefully Selected (IRE) 11 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland
Chemical Energy (IRE) 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Chris’s Dream (IRE) 11 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Cilaos Emery (FR) 11 The Has Been’s Sophie Leech
Cloudy Glen (IRE) 10 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Venetia Williams
Coko Beach (FR) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Conflated (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Corach Rambler (IRE) 9 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell
Darasso (FR) 10 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland
Darrens Hope (IRE) 9 Robert Murphy Robert Murphy Ireland
Death Duty (IRE) 12 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Defi Bleu (FR) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Delta Work (FR) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Diol Ker (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade Ireland
Dunboyne (IRE) 8 S. P. O’Connor Gordon Elliott Ireland
Enjoy d’Allen (FR) 9 Mr John P. McManus Ciaran Murphy Ireland
Envoi Allen (FR) 9 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Escaria Ten (FR) 9 McNeill Family Gordon Elliott Ireland
Eva’s Oskar (IRE) 9 Sally & Richard Prince Tim Vaughan
Fakiera (FR) 8 Mr T. O’Driscoll Gordon Elliott Ireland
Fantastikas (FR) 8 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Nigel Twiston-Davies
Farclas (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 9 Taylor, Burley & O’Dwyer Joe Tizzard
Fortescue 9 Mrs L Nixon Henry Daly
Francky du Berlais (FR) 10 Mr Roddy Owen Peter Bowen
Franco de Port (FR) 8 Bruton Street V W. P. Mullins Ireland
Frontal Assault (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Fury Road (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Gabbys Cross (IRE) 8 Mr R. S. Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Gaillard du Mesnil (FR) 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Ga Law (FR) 7 The Footie Partnership Jamie Snowden
Galvin (IRE) 9 Mr R. A. Bartlett Gordon Elliott Ireland
Gevrey (FR) 7 Denis Gallagher Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
Gin On Lime (FR) 7 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Glamorgan Duke (IRE) 10 Natalie Gilligan Paul John Gilligan Ireland
Grumpy Charley 8 Mr G. Thompson Chris Honour
Happygolucky (IRE) 9 Lady Dulverton Kim Bailey
Hewick (IRE) 8 Mr T. J. Mcdonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland
Hill Sixteen 10 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson
Iwilldoit 10 Diamond Racing Ltd Sam Thomas
Le Milos 8 The Jolly Good Partnership Dan Skelton
Lifetime Ambition (IRE) 8 Linda Mulcahy/Mary Wolridge Mrs J. Harrington Ireland
Longhouse Poet (IRE) 9 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland
Lord Lariat (IRE) 8 P.Blake/Patrick John Casey Dermot Anthony McLoughlin Ireland
Milan Native (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Minella Crooner (IRE) 7 Mr David Barnard Gordon Elliott Ireland
Minella Times (IRE) 10 Mr John P. McManus Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Minella Trump (IRE) 9 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain
Mister Coffey (FR) 8 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
Mortal (IRE) 11 Mr A. Dunlop Gordon Elliott Ireland
Mr Incredible (IRE) 7 Mr P. Byrne W. P. Mullins Ireland
Nearly Perfect 9 Peter Beadles Neil King
Noble Yeats (IRE) 8 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins Ireland
Our Power (IRE) 8 Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group Sam Thomas
Pencilfulloflead (IRE) 9 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Punitive (IRE) 9 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
Quick Wave (FR) 10 Ms Sharon Kinsella Venetia Williams
Rapper 9 The Home Farm Partnership Henry Daly
Recite A Prayer (IRE) 8 The Turner Family W. P. Mullins Ireland
Remastered 10 Brocade Racing David Pipe
Riders Onthe Storm (IRE) 10 Carl Hinchy and Mark Scott Richard Hobson
Roi Mage (FR) 11 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin Ireland
Royale Pagaille (FR) 9 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams
Sam Brown 11 Mr T. C. Frost Anthony Honeyball
Secret Reprieve (IRE) 9 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
Sporting John (IRE) 8 Mr John P. McManus Philip Hobbs
The Big Breakaway (IRE) 8 Eric Jones, Geoff Nicholas, John Romans Joe Tizzard
The Big Dog (IRE) 10 Damien J. Kelly/Colin Kelly Peter Fahey Ireland
The Shunter (IRE) 10 Mr John P. McManus Emmet Mullins Ireland
Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 8 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls
Vanillier (FR) 8 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Velvet Elvis (IRE) 7 Mr D. Kierans T. Gibney Ireland
