We have the list of possible runners for the 2023 Aintree Grand National. It will be run on Saturday 15th April.

A total of 85 entries are revealed today for the 175thrunning of the Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday 15th April. Staged over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards, the world’s greatest chase is also the most valuable Jump race run anywhere in the world with a total prize fund of £1 million.

Of the 85 entries, 54 are trained in Ireland including the latest two Randox Grand National heroes in Minella Times (2021) and Noble Yeats (2022). Another Irish-trained entry is Hewick, who already has a “National” victory to his name having taken the American version at Far Hills, New Jersey, in October.

An outing in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup beckons first for Hewick, as his trainer John “Shark” Hanlon outlined at a media event yesterday organised byThe Jockey Club at his County Carlow yard.

Hanlon said: “The key thing for Hewick is good ground. If we ended up in Cheltenham and the ground ended up getting soft, I’d definitely have to think about it because Aintree is only down the road. But we’ll see. I never saw the ground soft at Cheltenham on a Friday, the last fifteen years I’d say we had good ground, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

“He’ll stay and he’ll jump. And for a Gold Cup or a National, you want both of them. He has a bit of toe and he stays. If I finished in the first four in a Gold Cup I’d be delighted.

“To go to America that time with him was amazing. To go to the Eclipse Awards and win Steeplechase Horse of The Year in America, we were so happy. The story is brilliant. He only came from five minutes down the road and at £800, he was some value.

“He’s just probably an improving horse that needed a lot of time and we gave him that.”

Battleship is the only horse in history to win both the American and Aintree Grand Nationals. Successful in the American version in 1934, he won at Aintree four years later (1938) under 17 year old jockey Bruce Hobbs.n

Hanlon has also made an entry for Cape Gentleman. Successful in Graded company over both hurdles and fences for his previous trainer Emmet Mullins, the seven year old is owned by Pierre Manigault, whose great-grandfather, Stephen Sanford owned the 1923 Aintree hero, Sergeant Murphy.

Weights will be revealed for the Randox Grand National at the historic St George’s Hall in Liverpool on Tuesday 21st February.

The Randox Grand National is the only race of the year where the British Horseracing Authority’s senior Jump handicapper, Martin Greenwood, is able to deviate from official ratings when he frames the handicap.

5:15pm Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 4m 2f 74y

Ain’t That A Shame (IRE) 9 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Any Second Now (IRE) 11 Mr John P. McManus T. M. Walsh Ireland

Ashtown Lad (IRE) 9 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton

Ash Tree Meadow (FR) 7 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

A Wave of The Sea (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland

Back On The Lash 9 Maughan, Redknapp, Ryan, Salters Martin Keighley

Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 10 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland

Born By The Sea (IRE) 9 Natalie Gilligan Paul John Gilligan Ireland

Burrows Saint (FR) 10 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Cape Gentleman (IRE) 7 Mr Pierre Manigault John Joseph Hanlon Ireland

Capodanno (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Captain Cattistock 10 Mr Nic Brereton Fergal O’Brien

Captain Kangaroo (IRE) 8 Kanga Racing & Brett Graham Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Carefully Selected (IRE) 11 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland

Chemical Energy (IRE) 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Chris’s Dream (IRE) 11 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Cilaos Emery (FR) 11 The Has Been’s Sophie Leech

Cloudy Glen (IRE) 10 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Venetia Williams

Coko Beach (FR) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Conflated (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Corach Rambler (IRE) 9 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell

Darasso (FR) 10 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland

Darrens Hope (IRE) 9 Robert Murphy Robert Murphy Ireland

Death Duty (IRE) 12 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Defi Bleu (FR) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Delta Work (FR) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Diol Ker (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade Ireland

Dunboyne (IRE) 8 S. P. O’Connor Gordon Elliott Ireland

Enjoy d’Allen (FR) 9 Mr John P. McManus Ciaran Murphy Ireland

Envoi Allen (FR) 9 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Escaria Ten (FR) 9 McNeill Family Gordon Elliott Ireland

Eva’s Oskar (IRE) 9 Sally & Richard Prince Tim Vaughan

Fakiera (FR) 8 Mr T. O’Driscoll Gordon Elliott Ireland

Fantastikas (FR) 8 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Nigel Twiston-Davies

Farclas (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 9 Taylor, Burley & O’Dwyer Joe Tizzard

Fortescue 9 Mrs L Nixon Henry Daly

Francky du Berlais (FR) 10 Mr Roddy Owen Peter Bowen

Franco de Port (FR) 8 Bruton Street V W. P. Mullins Ireland

Frontal Assault (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Fury Road (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Gabbys Cross (IRE) 8 Mr R. S. Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Gaillard du Mesnil (FR) 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ga Law (FR) 7 The Footie Partnership Jamie Snowden

Galvin (IRE) 9 Mr R. A. Bartlett Gordon Elliott Ireland

Gevrey (FR) 7 Denis Gallagher Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland

Gin On Lime (FR) 7 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Glamorgan Duke (IRE) 10 Natalie Gilligan Paul John Gilligan Ireland

Grumpy Charley 8 Mr G. Thompson Chris Honour

Happygolucky (IRE) 9 Lady Dulverton Kim Bailey

Hewick (IRE) 8 Mr T. J. Mcdonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland

Hill Sixteen 10 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson

Iwilldoit 10 Diamond Racing Ltd Sam Thomas

Le Milos 8 The Jolly Good Partnership Dan Skelton

Lifetime Ambition (IRE) 8 Linda Mulcahy/Mary Wolridge Mrs J. Harrington Ireland

Longhouse Poet (IRE) 9 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland

Lord Lariat (IRE) 8 P.Blake/Patrick John Casey Dermot Anthony McLoughlin Ireland

Milan Native (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Minella Crooner (IRE) 7 Mr David Barnard Gordon Elliott Ireland

Minella Times (IRE) 10 Mr John P. McManus Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Minella Trump (IRE) 9 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain

Mister Coffey (FR) 8 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson

Mortal (IRE) 11 Mr A. Dunlop Gordon Elliott Ireland

Mr Incredible (IRE) 7 Mr P. Byrne W. P. Mullins Ireland

Nearly Perfect 9 Peter Beadles Neil King

Noble Yeats (IRE) 8 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins Ireland

Our Power (IRE) 8 Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group Sam Thomas

Pencilfulloflead (IRE) 9 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Punitive (IRE) 9 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland

Quick Wave (FR) 10 Ms Sharon Kinsella Venetia Williams

Rapper 9 The Home Farm Partnership Henry Daly

Recite A Prayer (IRE) 8 The Turner Family W. P. Mullins Ireland

Remastered 10 Brocade Racing David Pipe

Riders Onthe Storm (IRE) 10 Carl Hinchy and Mark Scott Richard Hobson

Roi Mage (FR) 11 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin Ireland

Royale Pagaille (FR) 9 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams

Sam Brown 11 Mr T. C. Frost Anthony Honeyball

Secret Reprieve (IRE) 9 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams

Sporting John (IRE) 8 Mr John P. McManus Philip Hobbs

The Big Breakaway (IRE) 8 Eric Jones, Geoff Nicholas, John Romans Joe Tizzard

The Big Dog (IRE) 10 Damien J. Kelly/Colin Kelly Peter Fahey Ireland

The Shunter (IRE) 10 Mr John P. McManus Emmet Mullins Ireland

Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 8 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls

Vanillier (FR) 8 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Velvet Elvis (IRE) 7 Mr D. Kierans T. Gibney Ireland

85 entries

54 Irish-trained