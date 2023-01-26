3,901 total views, 4 views today

We have the list of possible runners for the 2023 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham

Tuesday 24th January

Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y

Tuesday 14th March

Absolute Notions (IRE) 5 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Aime Desjy (FR) 8 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

American Mike (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Amir Kabir 6 S. P. O’Connor Gordon Elliott Ireland

Arctic Bresil 6 Mr P. Davies Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Atlanta Brave (IRE) 5 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee

Authorised Speed (FR) 6 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited Gary Moore

Bialystok (IRE) 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Champ Kiely (IRE) 7 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland

Chasing Fire 6 Mrs Diana L. Whateley Olly Murphy

Colonel Harry (IRE) 6 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden

Dark Raven (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Diverge 5 C. Jones W. P. Mullins Ireland

Doctor Bravo (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Doyen Star (IRE) 5 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams

Facile Vega (IRE) 6 Hammer & Trowel Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Father of Jazz 6 The Gredley Family Dan Skelton

Fennor Cross (IRE) 6 The Positivity Syndicate John McConnell Ireland

Gaelic Warrior (GER) 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Givega (FR) 7 Mr Ashley Head Gary Moore

Golden Rules 6 Mr Gareth Cheshire Deborah Faulkner

Hansard (IRE) 5 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Hansard Gary Moore

Hey Johnny (IRE) 6 Mr Joseph M. Fitzpatrick Thomas Mullins Ireland

High Definition (IRE) 5 Derrick Smith/Mrs John Magnier Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland

Horantzau d’Airy (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Houlanbatordechais (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Hullnback 6 We’re Having A Mare (WHAM) Fergal O’Brien

Hunters Yarn (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Il Etait Temps (FR) 5 Hollywood Syndicate & Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Imagine (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Impaire Et Passe (FR) 5 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

In Excess (FR) 5 Slaneyville Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Inneston (FR) 5 Mr O. S. Harris Gary Moore

Inthepocket 6 Mr John P. McManus Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Irish Point (FR) 5 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Itswhatunitesus (IRE) 6 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Ittack Blue (FR) 5 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & J Diver Dan Skelton

Jet Powered (IRE) 6 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson

Joe Dadancer (IRE) 6 The Megsons Ben Pauling

L’Astroboy (GER) 6 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams

Landrake 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Marine Nationale (IRE) 6 Mr Barry Connell Barry Connell Ireland

Master Chewy (IRE) 6 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies

Nemean Lion (GER) 6 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee

Out of Office (IRE) 5 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams

Palace Boy (GER) 6 Mr Rupert Lowe Fergal O’Brien

Parmenion 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Parramount 7 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon

Pembroke 6 Jon and Julia Aisbitt Dan Skelton

Persian Time 5 McNeill Family & Stone Family Nicky Henderson

Pikar (FR) 6 Yorton Racing Dan Skelton

Pistoletto (USA) 6 J A Thompson & S Russell John Ryan

Rare Edition (IRE) 6 Pay The Bill Syndicate Charlie Longsdon

Rayapour (FR) 7 McNeill Family Alan King

Rubaud (FR) 5 Chris Giles & Brendan McManus Paul Nicholls

Sa Fureur (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Spirit of Legend (FR) 6 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Strong Leader 6 Welfordgolf syndicate Olly Murphy

Tactical Move (IRE) 9 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Tahmuras (FR) 6 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Tahmuras Paul Nicholls

Teddy Blue (GER) 5 Hale Sargent Evans Clifton Gary Moore

The Big Doyen (IRE) 6 Money For Jam Syndicate Peter Fahey Ireland

Thecompanysergeant 6 Mr Martin Cooney Denis G. Hogan Ireland

Toothless (FR) 5 Mr Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls

Viva Devito (IRE) 6 C. Jones W. P. Mullins Ireland

Luccia 5 Pump & Plant Services Ltd Nicky Henderson

Scriptwriter (IRE) 4 Mark & Maria Adams Milton Harris

67 entries

34 Irish-trained

