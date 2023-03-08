1,753 total views, 1,753 views today

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is one of the most prestigious horse racing events in the world.

Each year, the best horsesand jockeys from around the globe compete for the coveted prize. However, behind every successful horse is a skilled and dedicated trainer who has spent years honing their craft.

Those checking the latest horse race betting odds will be know how competitive the race is, and how the trainer will need to be at their best to secure victory. Read on as we take a closer look at some of the most successful horse racing trainers at the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Tom Dreaper

Tom Dreaper is one of the most successful trainers in the history of the Cheltenham Gold Cup. He trained five winners of the race, including the legendary horse Arkle, who won three consecutive races between 1964 and 1966. Dreaper was known for his meticulous attention to detail and his ability to get the best out of his horses.

Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins is a name synonymous with success in National Hunt racing, and his record at the Cheltenham Festival is simply remarkable. In particular, his achievements in the Cheltenham Gold Cup – the most prestigious race of the Festival – have cemented his place as one of the greatest trainers in the history of the sport.

Mullins first tasted success in the Gold Cup in 2005, when his horse Hedgehunter produced a stunning display to win the race by 14 lengths. This victory was a landmark moment for Mullins, as it marked his first ever win at the Cheltenham Festival, and it was clear that he had a special talent for preparing horses for the biggest stage.

Since then, the Irishman has continued to dominate the Gold Cup. He has won the race a total of four times, with successive victories in 2019 and 2020. These wins have come with a variety of different horses, showing that Mullins is not just a one-trick pony, but rather a trainer with a rare ability to bring out the best in his charges.

Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls is a leading trainer in National Hunt racing and has had great success at the Cheltenham Gold Cup. He has trained four winners of the race, including the legendary Kauto Star, who won the race in 2007 and 2009. Nicholls is known for his patient approach to training and his ability to bring horses back from injury.

Nicholls believes Bravemansgame is his best chance of a record-equalling fifth triumph in this year’s Gold Cup, singing the horses praises after some good runs.

“He’s twice the horse he was, ” he said. “He looks great this year, look at him – he looks a picture. Last year he was very light behind and just didn’t look right in the spring.

“Even though I took him out of Cheltenham last year he was there and came back almost like he’d had a run and he was over the top when we went to Aintree.

“We learned a few things about him last year and you never stop learning how to train them. I think we’ve got it right now and the one thing he did at Kempton was stay on. He didn’t get the best of passages in the race until turning in, but he stayed on strongly and horses who win King Georges win Gold Cups.

Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson is another highly successful trainer at the Cheltenham Gold Cup. He has trained three winners of the race, including the great horse Long Run, who won in 2011. Henderson is known for his attention to detail and his ability to get the best out of his horses on the day of the race.

