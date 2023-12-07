2024 GAA Sigerson Cup: Unveiling the Path to Triumph

As the crisp air heralds the arrival of another thrilling GAA Sigerson Cup season, the draw for this prestigious tournament has ignited fervor among fans and players alike. The unveiling of fixtures and dates has set the stage for an enthralling journey filled with football fervor, anticipation, and the pursuit of excellence.

Round 1: An Explosive Kick-off

The inaugural round is primed to launch the tournament into action, slated to commence on January 9th and 10th. The draw has seeded a series of captivating clashes, each pitting top-tier universities against one another in a quest for that crucial opening victory. From the familiar grounds of Queens University hosting DCU to the spirited duel between Maynooth and MTU Cork, Round 1 promises a gripping start to the Sigerson Cup narrative.

Round 2A & 2B: The Crucible of Competition

As the tournament gains momentum, Round 2A and 2B, scheduled for January 16th and 17th, add another layer of intensity. Here, triumph meets the tension of potential relegation. Teams that emerged victorious in Round 1 clash head-on, seeking to assert dominance and secure their spot in the forthcoming stages. Conversely, Round 2B sees the pressure heighten for those facing off to avoid relegation, knowing that each match holds the weight of their tournament standing.

Round 3: Pathway to Redemption

January 23rd and 24th mark Round 3, where the losing sides from Round 2B seek redemption. This juncture offers a shot at revival, a chance to challenge their Round 2A counterparts, aiming to overturn their fortunes and progress further in the tournament.

Quarter-Finals: The Closing Gap

Venturing into the quarter-finals on January 30th and 31st, the competition narrows, the stakes heighten, and the pressure mounts. Teams clash in riveting encounters, vying for supremacy and a coveted berth in the semi-finals. The taste of victory becomes more palpable as the Sigerson Cup dream looms closer for the victors.

Semi-Finals: The Quest Intensifies

As February 6th and 7th arrive, the semi-finals beckon. Here, the best of the best collide, showcasing their prowess, determination, and sheer tenacity in gripping battles. Each team aspires for the ultimate goal, one step closer to etching their name in Sigerson Cup folklore.

Final: The Grand Showdown

On February 14th, the crescendo of the Sigerson Cup spectacle culminates in the grand final.

1. Queens University 2. TUS Midlands 3. SETU Carlow 4. DCU DÉ 5. ATU Galway, 6. UCD, 7. ATU Sligo, 8. ATU Donegal, 9. Maynooth University, 10. TU Dublin, 11. UCC, 12. MTU Cork, 13. University of Galway, 14. Ulster University, 15. St Mary’s, 16. University of Limerick.

Note: Teams 1-4 will be drawn against each other in Round 1. The losers of these two games will play each other in Round 2B- Relegation Final.

• Draw for Round 3 will take place on Thursday 18th of January.

• Repeat pairings will be avoided where possible.

First team named has Home Advantage.

Round 1

(A) Queens v DCU – Tues 09/01/24 @ 19:00

(B) SETU C v TUS ML – Wed 10/01/24 @ 19:00

(C) UU v UCC – Tues 09/01/24 @ 19:00

(D) ATU G v UCD – Wed 10/01/24 @ 19:00

(E) Maynooth v MTU Cork – Tues 09/01/24 @ 19:00

(F) UL v ATU D – Wed 10/01/24 @ 19:00

(G) UoG v TUD – Tues 09/01/24 @ 19:00

(H) ATU S v St Mary’s – Wed 10/01/24 @ 19:00

Round 2A & 2B

(I) Winners A v Winners B – Tues 16/01/24 @ 19:00

(J) Winners C v Winners D – Tues 16/01/24 @ 19:00

(K) Winners E v Winners F – Tues 16/01/24 @ 19:00

(L) Winners G v Winners H – Tues 16/01/24 @ 19:00

(M) Losers A v Losers B – Wed 17/01/24 @ 19:00

(N) Losers C v Losers D – Wed 17/01/24 @ 19:00

(O) Losers E v Losers F – Wed 17/01/24 @ 19:00

(P) Losers G v Losers H – Wed 17/01/24 @ 19:00

Round 3

Winners of Round 2B v Losers of Round 2A – Tues 23/01/24 @ 19:00

Winners of Round 2B v Losers of Round 2A – Tues 23/01/24 @ 19:00

Winners of Round 2B v Losers of Round 2A – Wed 24/01/24 @ 19:00

Winners of Round 2B v Losers of Round 2A – Wed 24/01/24 @ 19:00

Quarter-Finals

Winners of Round 2A v Winners of Round 3 – Tues 30/01/24 @ 19:00

Winners of Round 2A v Winners of Round 3 – Tues 30/01/24 @ 19:00

Winners of Round 2A v Winners of Round 3 – Wed 31/01/24 @ 19:00

Winners of Round 2A v Winners of Round 3 – Wed 31/01/24 @ 19:00

Semi-Finals

TBC v TBC – Tues 06/02/24 @ 19:00

TBC v TBC – Wed 07/02/24 @ 19:00

Final

TBC v TBC – Wed 14/02/24 @ 19:00

