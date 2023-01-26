AIG and Dublin GAA: A Decade of Successful Partnership Comes to a Close

10 total views, 1 views today

The successful 10-year sponsorship of Dublin GAA by American insurance giant AIG will come to an end in November of this year.

The partnership, which was one of the most profitable commercial deals for the organisation, was worth around €1 million per year.

Throughout the partnership, AIG has been instrumental in raising the company’s profile during a period of tremendous success for the Dublin county teams.

Dublin has won ten senior All-Ireland titles in both men’s and women’s teams since the partnership began in 2014.

AIG made history in the county by combining sponsorship of women’s football and camogie, setting a new standard for other companies to follow.

The duration of the sponsorship

Previous sponsors Vodafone were only involved for a five-year term, so the 10-year duration of the sponsorship is relatively long by industry standards. As the partnership comes to an end, it presents an exciting opportunity for another company to step in and carry on the legacy of supporting the Dublin GAA. AIG will be remembered as an important part of the association’s success story, and the association is grateful for their support and partnership over the years

