“Allianz Football League Division 1 returns for 2023 season opening weekend”

The Allianz Football Leagues kick off the new GAA season in earnest at the end of January.

With the new Championship structure in place for 2023, there will be a greater emphasis on the final League standings, with places in the Sam Maguire Cup on the line.

Division One will be as competitive as ever, with Kerry looking to build on their incredible 2022 campaign, but Dublin will play in Division Two after being relegated with Kildare last season.

After a year marred by teams withdrawing from warm-up tournaments due to fixture congestion, fans are looking forward to the start of the league season.