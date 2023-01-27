Armagh v Monaghan Division 1 – Stats, Preview & Starting Team’s

8 total views, 8 views today

Starting team’s as soon as they are available

It’s an all-Ulster showdown as Monaghan takes on Armagh in the opening round of Division 1. Armagh comes into the game as the favourites, with odds at 4/6, while Monaghan is 13/8 and a draw is 15/2.

The match will take place in Castleblayney, a far cry from last year’s league opener in Croke Park, but no less important as both teams aim to maintain their Division One status. Monaghan has just barely held onto their spot in the top tier in the last two years, while Armagh will be looking to get off to a strong start following their impressive 2022 campaign.

The two teams met twice last season, with both fixtures ending in a draw. They also faced off in the 2021 Ulster semi-final, which Monaghan narrowly won. Armagh last defeated their rivals in the first round of the 2021 league, a crucial win in maintaining their topflight status.

In 2022, Monaghan brought Armagh back down to earth after the Orchard County’s strong start to the season, with a 1-7 to 0-10 in the National Football league R3. The teams also couldn’t be separated in the McKenna Cup semi-final, with Monaghan winning on penalties after the game ended 0-15 to 0-15. 25 players saw game time for Armagh, but it was Jemar Hall’s missed penalty that saw Monaghan progress to the final.

As the teams prepare to face off once again, memories of those past games will no doubt be fresh in the minds of players and fans alike. Both Monaghan and Armagh will be looking to put their best foot forward and come out on top in this highly-anticipated all-Ulster clash.

Monaghan will be looking to prove that they are more than just the underdogs, and that they have what it takes to compete with the best in the league. They will be drawing on their recent success against Armagh, and will be looking to use that as motivation to secure a win in this opening round match.

Armagh, on the other hand, will be eager to redeem themselves and show that they are the top team in the league. They will be looking to use the disappointment of their past losses to Monaghan as fuel to come out strong and secure a victory in this opening round match.

The stage is set for an exciting and closely-fought match as Monaghan takes on Armagh in the opening round of Division 1. Both teams will be giving it their all in an effort to come out on top and start the season off on the right foot.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com