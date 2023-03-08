GAA – Club Gaelic football players for 2022/23

1,672 total views, 1,672 views today

GAA Club Football Team of the Year was named. Following another epic season of AIB GAA All-Ireland Football Senior Club Championships action, all eyes will be on Croke Park this Friday evening (March 10th) as the 2022/2023 AIB GAA Club Player Awards take centre stage, where this year’s AIB GAA Club Players of the Year will also be revealed.

The nominees for this year’s AIB GAA Club Football Player of the Year have also been announced today, and include two nominees from All-Ireland champions, Kilmacud Crokes(Dublin), in Shane Cunningham and Dara Mullin, alongside Ryan Dougan of All-Ireland runners up, Watty Graham’s Glen (Derry). The AIB GAA Club Football Player of the Year will be unveiled this Friday, March 10th at the AIB GAA Club Player Awardsceremony at Croke Park.

For the Team of the Year, the AIB GAA All-Ireland Football Senior Club Championship champions, Kilmacud Crokes, have seven players named, after the Dublin club reached their second consecutive All-Ireland final, and put the heartache of last season behind them to overcome Watty Graham’s Glen of Derry by two points. Crokes’ Conor Ferris has been named in goals, with Dan O’Brien at corner back. Andrew McGowan and Rory O’Carroll have been named in the half back line, while Shane Cunningham, Dara Mullin and Shane Walsh all feature for Crokes in the AIB GAA Club Football Team of the Year forward line.

Watty Graham’s Glen have also been recognised following an incredible season for the club, with six players named on the AIB GAA Club Football Team of the Year. The Derry side had a memorable journey through the Club Championships, to include winning their first Ulster Club title in December 2022 with a win over last year’s All-Ireland Club champions, Kilcoo. Michael Warnock and Ryan Dougan have been named in the Team of the Year full back line, with Ethan Doherty at wing back, and Emmett Bradley in midfield. Jack Doherty has been named in the half forward line, while Danny Tallon rounds out Glen’s representation at full forward.

Connacht champions, Moycullen (Galway), and Munster champions, Kerins O’Rahilly’s (Kerry) have one player each named on the team, following an impressive year for both sides, who each also claimed their maiden provincial crowns this season. Moycullen’s Seán Kelly has been named at wing forward, while David Moran of Kerins O’Rahilly’s marshalls the second midfield slot.

The award winners were chosen by a panel of GAA Correspondents from across print and digital media.

Commenting on the Awards, AIB Chief Executive Officer,Colin Hunt said: “AIB is proud to be celebrating our 32nd year as sponsor of the AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Championships. We are delighted to partner with the GAA once more for this year’sAIB GAA Club Players Awards. The awards recognise the incredible feats achieved by club players across Ireland and, on behalf of everyone at AIB, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all of the players who have been honoured with a place on the AIB GAA Club Football Team of the Tear. The incredible effort and determination to achieve success with your clubs epitomises everything that is special about the AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Championships. We congratulate all of the players who have so proudly represented their clubs and communities with skill and determination this season. AIB is very proud to be able to honour these incredible athletes at our awards ceremony at Croke Park this Friday evening.”

Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy added: “I want to applaud each player who has been named on the 2022/2023 AIB GAA Club Football Team of the Year. The AIB GAA Club Championships are truly special competitions, which bring communities to life and gives players an opportunity to represent their locality with pride and honour. I congratulate the members of the Team of the Year, and hope you have an enjoyable evening at Croke Park on Friday celebrating your achievements.”

Full details of the AIB GAA Club Football Team of The Year below:

AIB GAA CLUB FOOTBALL TEAM OF THE YEAR

1. Conor Ferris (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. Michael Warnock (Watty Graham’s Glen)

3. Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s Glen)

4. Dan O’Brien (Kilmacud Crokes)

5. Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes)

6. Rory O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)

7. Ethan Doherty (Watty Graham’s Glen)

8. David Moran ( Kerins O’Rahilly’s )

9. Emmett Bradley (Watty Graham’s Glen)

10. Jack Doherty (Watty Graham’s Glen)

11. Shane Cunningham (Kilmacud Crokes)

12. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)

13. Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Danny Tallon (Watty Graham’s Glen)

15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

AIB GAA CLUB FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES 2022/23

1. Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s Glen)

2. Shane Cunningham (Kil ma cud Crokes)

3. Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes)

The AIB GAA All–Ireland Club Championships features some of #TheToughest players from communities all across Ireland. It is these very communities that the players represent that make the AIB GAA All–Ireland Club Championships unique. Now in its 32nd year supporting the Club Championships, AIB is extremely proud to once again celebrate the communities that play such a role in sustaining our national games. From players to coaches, volunteers to referees, to the passionate fans who will fill stadiums across Ireland this weekend, AIB thanks all whose work often goes unseen.