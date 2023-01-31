The Allianz Football League is back! GAANOW have the football weekend round up for you here. Take a look! #AllianzLeagues pic.twitter.com/VQlhUIFTFX — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 31, 2023

5,778 total views, 468 views today

GAA video match highlights- Weekly video highlights from league, Gaelic football and hurling. Dublin, Cork, Galway, Tyrone & Mayo.

Here are the highlights from the first round of games on the 28th & 29th January 2023.

Week 1

The Allianz Football League is back! GAANOW have the football weekend round up for you here. Take a look! #AllianzLeagues pic.twitter.com/VQlhUIFTFX — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 31, 2023

Week 2

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com