Galway GAA will face a tough challenge against Mayo in Castlebar on Saturday night, as they will be missing at least three key players from last year’s All-Ireland final.

Kieran Molloy of Corofin, who is recovering from a knee injury, Finnian O Laoi of An Spideal, who has relocated to Australia, and All Star corner-back Liam Silke, who has been working as a doctor in New Zealand, will be unable to play.

“It looks like Liam Silke is going to be (staying) in New Zealand for the year, so we won’t be having him, which is a big loss to us,” Tribe boss Padraic Joyce is widely reported to say

Mayo lost a few players, but I believe Liam Silke and Kieran Molloy are a bigger loss for us.

I don’t think people realise how important Molloy was to us last year.

He can play anywhere and is a huge loss for us.

To be fair to Kieran, he is working extremely hard.

Knowing him, he’ll probably defy logic and return sooner than expected.”

In addition, two more players who participated in the loss to Kerry last year have been added.

Cillian McDaid, All Star midfielder, and reigning Young Footballer of the Year Jack Glynn are also doubts for the game.

McDaid’s fitness is rated as ’50-50,’ while Glynn has been dealing with a groyne issue that has kept him out of Sigerson Cup action with UL.

Mayo will be without Lee Keegan and AFL player Oisin Mullin as Kevin McStay takes charge for the first time in the league.

Both teams will face difficulties, but it promises to be an exciting match to begin the league season.

