Galway v Mayo Division 1 – Stats, Preview & Starting Team’s

GALWAY (SF v Mayo) – C Gleeson; E Kelly, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, D O’Flaherty; P Conroy, C McDaid; P Kelly, M Tierney, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, D Conneely. Subs: B Power, N Mulcahy, C Sweeney, J Maher, B Mannion, M Barrett, P Cooke, G Davoren, R Monaghan, E Finnerty, O Gallagher.

Mayo Team not available as yet

Current Odds are Mayo evens Galway 6/5 with a draw 13/2

Galway’s Allianz Football League campaign will kick off with a strong lineup that includes 11 players who played in last year’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final.

Despite the absence of Footballer of the Year nominee Shane Walsh and defender Liam Silke, the team is poised for a strong performance against Mayo in their Division 1 opener.

Head coach Pádraic Joyce will be without Walsh, who is still recovering from a lengthy club season with Kilmacud Crokes, and defender Kieran Molloy, who has a long-term cruciate injury.

Patrick Kelly will also miss the game due to personal reasons. The team will still feature three Kelly siblings, with captain Seán Kelly at fullback and Eoghan Kelly at midfield.

Other notable inclusions include Salthill-Knocknacarra's Daniel O'Flaherty, who will also be making his league debut at wing-back, and Dessie Conneely and Peter Cooke who recently led Moycullen to a Connacht conquest. With Bernard Power of Corofin returning as a substitute goalkeeper, the team is poised for a strong start to their league campaign. Expectations are high as they look to maintain their Division One status while also aim to make it to the All-Ireland final again.

Mayo team news to follow when available

