Hurling highlights – Late Cork goal helps seal win over Wexford

In a thrilling encounter at Wexford Park, Cork edged out Wexford by two points in their Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 4 clash on Saturday afternoon. The final score was Cork 2-14 (20) to Wexford’s 0-18 (18). The match saw some great hurling skills on display, with both sides giving it their all on the pitch. The result sees Cork move up to second place in the league table, while Wexford remains in fourth.

Cork’s win was set up by a fantastic second-half performance, which saw them come from behind to take the lead. The game was in the balance throughout the second half, but Cork’s ability to take their chances when they arose proved crucial in the end.

The game got off to a cagey start, with both teams showing their intent to attack, but unable to convert their chances into scores. Wexford looked the better team in the opening exchanges, with points from Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Paul Morris helping them to establish a narrow lead. Cork struggled to get going, with some wayward shooting and poor decision-making letting them down.

However, Cork gradually grew into the game, and a well-taken point by Jack O’Connor brought them level. It was a sign of things to come, as Cork began to dominate possession and territory. Points from Shane Barrett and Ethan Twomey gave them the lead, but Wexford refused to go away. They kept the pressure on and retook the lead through some excellent scores from Morris and Conor McDonald.

The match was delicately poised at half-time, with Wexford leading by a single point. Cork started the second half brightly, and a point from Shane Barrett levelled things up once again. However, disaster struck for Cork when Jack O’Connor received a second yellow card and was sent off. It was a big blow for Cork, but they refused to let it affect them and continued to play with great energy and intensity.

With the match still in the balance, Cork got a break when Wexford goalkeeper Patrick Collins took a free from inside his own 65, but it dropped short, and Cormac Beausang was on hand to tap the ball to the far corner of the net. It was a crucial moment in the match, and Cork never looked back. They continued to create chances and took their opportunities, with Beausang adding another point to his tally.

Wexford never gave up and continued to fight until the final whistle, but Cork held on for a hard-fought victory. The match was marred by some controversial refereeing decisions, which angered both sets of fans. However, in the end, it was Cork’s ability to keep their composure under pressure that proved the difference.

Overall, it was an entertaining and closely contested match between two talented sides. Cork’s victory was well deserved, and they will take great confidence from the result as they look ahead to the rest of the season.

