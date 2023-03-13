Hurling – Video Highlights – Galway fight back to beat Clare

Watch the Full-time highlights of Clare v Galway here! #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/WGId1qp1hb — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 12, 2023

Galway emerged victorious in their clash with Clare in the Allianz Hurling League Rd 4, in a thrilling encounter that went down to the wire. The final scoreline was Clare 0-22 Galway 1-24 at the end of 70 minutes of play.

From the first half, it was clear that both teams were determined to emerge victorious as they engaged in an exciting and evenly-matched battle. Clare had an early lead with a point from a free by Aidan McCarthy in the third minute, and another point from play by David Reidy in the fifth minute. The Galway team, however, quickly responded with a point from play by Ryan Taylor in the 5th minute, followed by a point from play by Cathal Malone in the 8th minute. But the Clare team pushed back, scoring six unanswered points from play and a free between the 8th and 17th minute, with Peter Duggan, Aidan McCarthy, and Ryan Taylor among the scorers.

Galway managed to make a comeback in the first half with a flurry of points from play and a free, reducing the lead to just two points at halftime. The halftime score was Clare 0-11 Galway 0-9, with Aidan McCarthy, who was in excellent form, scoring three points, two from frees, in the first half.

The second half started with a scoreline of Clare 0-11 Galway 0-9, but Galway was quick to turn things around, scoring the first three points of the half to take the lead for the first time in the game. Clare was not deterred and fought back, but Galway continued to edge ahead, with Joe Canning, Conor Cooney, and Brian Concannon among the scorers.

As the game approached the 60-minute mark, the score was tied at 0-20 each, with both teams desperate for a win. Clare’s Aidan McCarthy continued to keep the pressure on with a string of well-taken points from play, but it was Galway’s Brian Concannon who made the difference, scoring a crucial goal in the 65th minute, followed by a point from play, to give Galway a four-point lead. Clare pushed hard in the closing minutes of the game, but Galway held on to win by two points, with a final score of Clare 0-22 Galway 1-24.

Overall, it was an enthralling game of hurling, with both teams playing at a high level and giving it their all. Galway’s comeback in the second half and Brian Concannon’s crucial goal were the deciding factors in the end. Clare will be disappointed with the loss, but they can take heart from their strong performance, especially from Aidan McCarthy, who finished the game with 11 points. Galway, on the other hand, will be pleased with the win and will hope to carry this momentum into their next game.

