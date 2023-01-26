Kilmacud Crokes are remaining tight-lipped

11 total views, 1 views today

Kilmacud Crokes are keeping mum following the announcement that Glen will formally object to the outcome of last Sunday’s AIB All-Ireland Club Senior Football final.

The Dublin champions’ two-point victory over the Derry champions has been clouded in controversy since video of them having 16 active players on the field during the final moments of the game surfaced.

Watty Graham’s club had until today at 3:30 p.m. to formally lodge an objection with the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC), and confirmation that they will do so has now been widely reported.

Kilmacud Crokes senior football manager Robbie Brennan, as well as the club’s chairman and secretary, were unavailable for comment.