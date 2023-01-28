Kilmacud Crokes counter-objection submitted to CCCC over club final

8 total views, 8 views today

Following the All-Ireland club football final on Sunday, Kilmacud Crokes and Ulster champions Glen have both filed objections with the Central Competition Controls Committee (CCCC). While Glen’s objection relates to the game’s final play, when Kilmacud Crokes had 16 active players on the field, the Dublin champions have also stated their intention to challenge Glen’s objection. The CCCC is scheduled to meet in the coming hours to discuss both objections and determine the next steps in this ongoing dispute.

