Offaly GAA defeated Carlow GAA 1-19 to 1-12 in Round 4 of the Alliance Hurling League Division 2A in what was a closely contested game throughout.

Carlow were down to 14 men in the second half when Diarmuid Byrne received his second yellow card, but they showed their fighting spirit by keeping the game close until the end. They were able to score a late goal through Jack McCullagh to reduce the deficit, but it was too little too late.

Offaly were the better team on the day, with David Nally scoring a goal in the second half to put them in control. Eoghan Cahill was impressive from frees, scoring several important points to keep Offaly ahead. Cillian Kiely also contributed well with a point.

Marty Kavanagh and Ciaran Whelan were the standout players for Carlow, with both scoring from frees. Conor Kehoe came on as a substitute and made a positive impact for Carlow.

Overall, Offaly deserved their win as they were able to maintain their lead throughout the game. Carlow showed resilience and determination, but were unable to overcome the disadvantage of being down to 14 men.

