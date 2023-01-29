Result and match review – Armagh Beat Monaghan

2 total views, 2 views today

Armagh defeated Monaghan 1-14 to 1-12 in front of a large crowd at Castleblayney in their first Allianz Football League match.

Armagh have made a winning start to Division 1 for the third year in a row.

Despite some missed opportunities in the first half, Armagh found their stride in the second half, with a strong start that put them in front.

Monaghan put up a good fight, but Armagh’s inspirational points from Stefan Campbell helped seal the victory.

Both goalkeepers, Rory Beggan and Ethan Rafferty, had an impact on the game, with Kelly pinching a Beggan kick-out to score Armagh’s only goal, while Rafferty had to concede a penalty.

Rafferty’s

open-play goal kept Armagh in the game after a long wait for their second point.

Armagh had a high-energy start to the second half, converting six consecutive kick-outs into five points and securing their lead.

Despite losing Jack McCarron early on, Monaghan regrouped and scored 1-01, including a penalty goal by Conor McCarthy.

As the stakes increased, the game accelerated, with turnovers becoming more frequent and crowd volume increasing.

However, Campbell’s two big scores kept Monaghan at bay, while Armagh’s two points were secured by Ross McQuillan’s fist.

Armagh will play Mayo next, while Monaghan will travel to Killarney.

