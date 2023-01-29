Result and match review – Clare Beat Louth

10 total views, 10 views today

Clare’s dramatic comeback victory over Louth in the first round of the National League demonstrated tenacity and determination.

Jamie Malone’s last-minute winner exemplified why Clare have spent the last seven seasons in Division 2.

Louth, who led from the start, will rue the missed opportunity to win on the first day.

The fact that Malone’s goal came a minute after the allotted six minutes of extra time irritated both the Louth players and manager Mickey Harte.

Despite being in command, Clare suffered a serious injury to midfielder Ciarán Byrne, which could keep him out for the rest of the season.

