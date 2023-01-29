Result and match review – Donegal Beat Kerry

8 total views, 8 views today

Donegal defeated Kerry in a nail-biting Allianz League Division 1 match in Ballybofey amid gusty and rainy conditions.

Donegal’s resilience was on full display in the second half, capped off by their new captain Patrick McBrearty’s decisive goal in added time.

The hosts, led by new manager Paddy Carr, made three league debuts: Mark Curran, Caolan McColgan, and Johnny McGroddy, with Luke McGlynn coming on in the second half.

Meanwhile, Kerry, who were missing their All-Ireland final forward line, sent a strong squad north.

Darragh Roche and Paul Murphy for Kerry and Caolan McColgan and Dáire Baoill for Donegal scored in the first quarter.

However, a bungled kick-out resulted in an easy goal for Dara Moynihan, extending Kerry’s lead along with additional points from Tom O’Sullivan, Killian Spillane, and Dara Roche.

But Donegal came back with three late points in the first half to set up a thrilling second half.

Dáire Baoill, Conor O’Donnell, Jamie Brennan, and Luke McGlynn scored for the hosts, and Shaun Patton’s ’45’ put them ahead.

Despite Ruairi Murphy’s equaliser for Kerry, McColgan and McBrearty sealed Donegal’s win in the final minutes of extra time.

Donegal: 0-13(13)

Kerry: 1-9(12)

