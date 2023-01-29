Result and match review – Roscommon beat Tyrone

Davy Burke oversaw Roscommon’s stunning victory over Tyrone, the 2021 All-Ireland champions, in his first league game as manager.

Roscommon with two wins from last 18 Division 1 games had a well-executed win, thanks to three second-half goals from Ciaráin Murtagh, Diarmuid Murtagh, and Ben O’Carroll, as well as strong performances from Niall Daly and the impact of their bench.

Despite a strong wind in the first half and a three-point lead at halftime, Roscommon rallied, with Enda Smith’s passing setting up Ciaráin Murtagh’s goal, which was followed by Diarmuid Murtagh’s and Ben O’Carroll’s.