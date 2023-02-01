TUS Dr. Harty Cup Final – Where to watch live – Fixture Details 2023

1,803 total views, 1,803 views today
The TUS Dr. Harty Cup (U19 A Hurling) Final will take place on Sunday next, February 5th. The game will be streamed live on Munster GAA TV.
See below the fixture details and also a link to photos from the media event held on Friday last in the TUS Tipperary Campus Thurles SportsLab.
Fixture Details
TUS Dr. Harty Cup (U19 A Hurling) Final
Thurles CBS v Cashel Community School
Venue: FBD Semple Stadium Thurles at 1pm
Referee: Eamonn Stapleton (Limerick)
- Extra Time if necessary (Result on the Day)
Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie