TUS Dr. Harty Cup Final – Where to watch live – Fixture Details 2023

Garth Kenny
The TUS Dr. Harty Cup (U19 A Hurling) Final will take place on Sunday next, February 5th. The game will be streamed live on Munster GAA TV.

See below the fixture details and also a link to photos from the media event held on Friday last in the TUS Tipperary Campus Thurles SportsLab.

Fixture Details 

TUS Dr. Harty Cup (U19 A Hurling) Final

Thurles CBS v Cashel Community School
Venue: FBD Semple Stadium Thurles at 1pm
Referee: Eamonn Stapleton (Limerick)

  1. Extra Time if necessary (Result on the Day)
    Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie

