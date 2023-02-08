5 Most Common Betting Types Every Beginner Should Know

1,204 total views, 1 views today

If you’re new to sports betting, it can all seem a bit overwhelming at first.

There are so many different types of bets that you can make, and it’s not always clear which one is right for you. Here, we’ll give you a rundown of the five most common types of bets that beginners should know.

With this information in hand, you’ll be able to start placing smarter, more informed bets in no time.

Moneyline Bets

These are one of the most popular wagering bets you can make, as they’re easy to understand. All you need to do is pick who will win the game – no point spreads or other complications necessary.

Moneyline bets can be placed on almost any sport, but they’re particularly popular in baseball, basketball, football, and hockey. If you’re just getting started in sports betting, this is typically the best place to start.

Any seasoned wagering enthusiast would agree that mastering money lines is a key part of unlocking your potential in the world of betting.

Point Spread Bets

Point spread bets are an interesting way to show off your sports gambling knowledge. You’re not only picking which team will win but also calculating how much they’ll win or lose. Picking the point spread is an educated, strategic decision that allows gamblers to feel even more involved and invested in the game they’re watching.

When betting on the spread, it’s important to weigh the power of a team concerning their opponents. Are they a powerhouse playing against a much weaker opponent? Or is it an evenly skilled-matchup? Punters also need to consider home-field advantage and whether either team is playing with injuries or missing key personnel.

Like any other type of betting, it takes practice and experience to successfully pick the correct point spread bet.

Totals Bets

If you want to get in on the thrill of sports betting, but you’re not for picking teams or players, then a total bet might be perfect for you. A total bet is based on predicting whether the final score will be over or under a certain amount.

So whether you know your sports inside and out and have a hunch about the score, or if you don’t even watch sports at all, this type of bet can offer excitement without feeling overwhelmed. With more complex bets out there, like point-spread betting and parlays, total wagers can provide an easy way to join in on the action without having to follow sports news.

Parlays

Placing a parlay bet is a great way to increase your chances of winning big with less effort. A parlay bet allows you to combine multiple bets into one wager. Every single bet must be correct for you to collect your winnings.

While it’s not the most straightforward way to wager, if all of your selections come through, it can be quite rewarding since the original stake is usually multiplied significantly by odds that reflect the aggregate risk. However, it’s important to remember that each leg of the parlay has to work out perfectly, or else your bet loses.

Therefore, if you decide to play this type of bet, you must research beforehand and make sure you understand how parlays and their corresponding odds operate so that you can make an informed decision on whether this kind of wager is right for you.

Teasers

Teasers, like parlays, are an entertaining way to make money while watching sports. While they are pretty similar, there’s one key difference between the two that makes teasers advantageous: the point spread or total is slightly adjusted in your favor.

As a result, you have better odds of winning your bet than just a single straight wager. Teasers can also offer some decent rewards if you hit correctly – greater than that of a standard parlay – but remember that higher rewards come with bigger risks.

With the added layer of complexity combined with the benefit of better odds and slightly more generous payouts, teasers remain an increasingly popular type of sports bet amongst seasoned bettors and casual ones alike.

In Conclusion

Now that you know the five main types of sports bets, you’re on your way to becoming a betting expert. Sharpen up your predicting skills, and good luck raking in the winnings.

