Garvey’s Tralee Warriors remain in hunt for playoffs, while Ej Sligo All-Stars seal berth

Defending InsureMyVan.ie Super League champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors picked up their seventh win in a row to remain in the hunt for place in the end-of-season playoffs. The Kerry club, Emporium Cork Basketball and Energywise Ireland Neptune remain in a three-way battle for the two remaining playoff spots in the North Conference.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won 88-70 at UCD Marian, they trailed 40-35 at half-time, but a strong third quarter saw John Dowling’s side outscore their hosts 31-11 to help propel them to another victory. “It’s a big win from us, UCD we’re excellent and we really had to dig deep in the 3rd quarter. Once again our defence was the difference on the road. I’m delighted to be back in the (Tralee Sports) Complex next week, winner takes all.“ head coach John Dowling said.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host Energywise Ireland Neptune in their final regular season game of the season. A win for either side will secure a playoff berth, as both are poised on 11-7 records, following Energywise Ireland Neptune’s 94-63 defeat against Griffith College Templeogue.

It was a mixed weekend for Emporium Cork Basketball, they lost 86-83 at DBS Éanna on Saturday, but picked up a vital 93-86 win at Killester on Sunday to keep them in the playoff shake-up. Keelan Cairns (25) John Dawson (24) led their offence for the Cork club, while Paul Dick was potent at the basket for Killester, on 32 points.

Player/coach Ciaran O’Sullivan stated: “Hard fought win. It was a must-win game, so getting over the line was obviously the number one priority. We are looking forward to another must-win game against Bright St. Vincent’s next week to get into the playoffs.”

EJ Sligo All-Stars are into the InsureMyVan.ieSuper League playoffs courtesy of a hard-fought 89-83 win over Moycullen. Christian Williams and Tom Child scored 33 and 29 points respectively for the home team.

On reaching the playoffs on their return to the Super League, head coach Shane O’Meara said: “Absolutely delighted for the players and the fans after our first season back. The game was a hard fought one and we were expecting as much, as Moycullen were hungry to avoid a relegation battle. They have stifled a lot of teams defensively this year, so we were happy with our offence, but we need to be better defensively to be in with a chance of progressing in the playoffs”

Grant Olsson racked up a game-high 37 points for Moycullen, who suffered a blow to their hopes of avoiding the end-of-season relegation playoff with news that South Conference rivals Flexachem KCYMS picked up an 89-78 road win at Killester.

Flexachem KCYMS head coach Declan Wall said: “Massive away win for us in Killester. We went into the game down two major players, but I thought our young Irish lads stepped up and fought to get the win that looks like securing Super League for our club and town to enjoy for another season. For me I feel this team was too good to be mentioned about relegation playoff stuff the last few weeks, as we have been really competitive with all the teams this year, losing close games by less than three or four points.”

In-form UCC Demons made it 10 InsureMyVan.ie Super League wins in a row on Sunday, defeating Belfast Star 110-104, which was a third loss in a row for Adrian Fulton’s side. Michael Randolph Jr., fresh from claiming the InsureMyVan.ie Player of the Month for February, was again to the fore, draining 34 points.

UCC Demons head coach Daniel O’Mahony believes there is still room for improvement with his side. “Always happy with the win. We played good in patches, but credit to Belfast (Star) they shot the ball extremely well. We will learn from our mistakes and back to training court this week in preparation of (University of Galway) Maree next weekend.”

University of Galway Maree needed a fourth quarter fightback to defeat Bright St. Vincent’s 81-72. Zvonimir Cutuk was the Galway club’s leading scorer on 18, while for Bright St.Vincent’s Stefan Zecevic hit 30 points, including five from the three-point line.

“Happy to get over the line is the main feeling after a game like that. Vincent’s played excellent and asked savage questions of our team. With no point guard at our disposal and down six (points), it wasn’t looking the best for us. The guys knuckled down and sorted out our defensive end, that was the difference”, head coach Charlie Crowley commented.

Killester sealed their berth in the end-of-season MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy, with a 73-70 win at University of Galway Mystics in the MissQuote.ie Super League. Chanell Williams and Michelle Clarke were to the forefront of their win, with 30 and 24 points respectively.

Head coach Mark Grennell said: “It was a big win for us. It secured our playoff spot. They had us on the ropes in the second half, but our girls dug deep and found a way to bounce back and win it. We look forward now to Fr. Mathews next week, as we chase 4th spot.”

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics are also into the Champions Trophy, after defeating Waterford Wildcats 80-69. Trailing 38-28 at half-time, the game turned in the third quarter when Karl Kilbride’s team outscored their opponents 26-9, with Ciara Bracken grabbing 10 of her 15 points in the quarter.

“Delighted with the win, it secures us a playoff spot. We really didn’t play well in the first half, Wildcats were much the better team. We had far too many turnovers and Wildcats were just that bit tougher. I thought we did a much better job of winning the fight in the second half. Defensively, we did a much better job rebounding and limiting their second chance points, and that really limited their scoring. We now go into DCU (Mercy) next week looking to get to .500 for the season and coming from where we were a month ago, it’s a goal we’d be really happy with”, Kilbride stated.

Ulster University’s fine form since the turn of the year continued, taking the scalp of Trinity Meteors. The 81-76 victory was their fourth win in eight games. Head coach Patrick O’Neill said: “Thrilled for the team – after last week it would have been easy to lose focus, also with both teams missing key players, but we stood up and stayed composed to close the game out. It’s been fantastic seeing all our squad grow as this season has gone on and we have had a solid second half of the season.”

On Sunday recently crowned MissQuote.ieSuper League champions The Address UCC Glanmire edged DCU Mercy 66-62. The Address UCC Glanmire head coach Mark Scannell said: “Great game of basketball, we had to dig really deep. Both teams were brilliant defensively and we struggled on offence ‘til the last three minutes, but any time you get out of DCU with a win you are happy. I think DCU (Mercy) will be there or thereabouts come the Champions Trophy.”

Singleton SuperValu Brunell overcame i3PT Fr. Mathews 87-75 and head coach Liam Culloty was pleased to pick up a derby win. “Delighted to come through a very tough Cork derby with a win. It was a close game throughout. We were very sloppy especially in the third quarter and we had to dig really deep. Katie Walshe and Danielle O’Leary shot extremely well in the last quarter and we finished the game with great momentum, so we’re delighted to get another win.”

In MissQuote.ie Division 1 McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles slipped to just their second league defeat of the season, losing 69-59 at Limerick Celtics on Sunday. On Saturday both Moy Tolka Rovers and Phoenix Rockets moved to 12-5 records in the North Conference. Moy Tolka Rovers followed up Thursday’s 93-86 win at Oblate Dynamos by defeating Marble City Hawks 62-57, while Phoenix Rockets had a comprehensive 91-50 success at Limerick Sport Huskies. In the South Conference St. Paul’s Killarney move level on points with Portlaoise Panthers, the Kerry club winning 80-73 at Griffith College Templeogue, while Portlaoise Panthers slipped to a 72-58 defeat at Abbey Seals Dublin Lions. Elsewhere SETU Carlow won 80-46 at Swords Thunder.

In InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Malahide picked up two from two, with victories at home over Drogheda Wolves (95-80) and away at Dwyer’s of Cork Fr. Mathews (82-70). Limerick Celtics and Portlaoise Panthers picked up two road wins in two days. Limerick Celtics claimed derby bragging rights against Limerick Sport Eagles, 87-83, followed by 87-69 win over Drogheda Wolves. Portlaoise Panthers’ trip to Kerry proved to be fruitful edging Scotts Lakers SPK 85-83 and Killarney Cougars 89-73. Elsewhere Limerick Sport Eagles bounced back from Friday’s derby disappointment with a 85-60 success on Saturday over Abbey Seals Dublin Lions. Elsewhere SETU Waterford Vikings defeated Team North West by the slenderest of margins, 88-87, North Conference leaders Moy Tolka Rovers defeated SETU Carlow 83-73 and Ulster University won 94-77 at Scotts Lakers SPK. On Sunday SETU Carlow defeated Team North West 80-59.

