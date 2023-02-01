LIV Golf full schedule of events for 2023

1,704 total views, 1,704 views today

LIV Golf today announced its full schedule of events for 2023 league play, including a return to five venues that hosted tournaments as part of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series. Centurion Club outside London, England (July 7-9), Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey (August 11-13), Rich Harvest Farms outside Chicago, Illinois (September 22-24), Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida (October 20-22) and Royal Greens Golf & Country Club near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (November 3-5) will welcome back many of the sport’s biggest stars in the groundbreaking LIV Golf League teeing off this year. In addition, fans in the U.S. will see LIV Golf’s innovative league at Orange County National in Orlando, Florida (March 31-April 2) and at Trump National Golf Club, Washington D.C. (May 26-28).

These seven venues, alongside the seven previously announced dates and locations complete the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule: Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course on Mexico’s Riviera Maya (February 24-26), The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona (March 17-19), The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia (April 21-23), The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore (April 28-30), Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma (May 12-14), Real Club Valderrama in Andalucía, Spain (June 30-July 2) and The Greenbrier in the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia (August 4-6).

“We received tremendous feedback globally from fans throughout our beta-test year, with one resounding theme: LIV Golf’s team format, innovations, and festival-like events are delivering a one-of-a-kind golf experience,” said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman. “Last year helped lay the foundation for the future of golf at extraordinary courses that have hosted some of the world’s top competitions. LIV Golf’s schedule features fantastic venues and championship sites for our official league launch that will carry the sport into a new era.”

Along with hosting LIV Golf tournaments, these courses collectively have hosted more than 200 professional, collegiate and amateur events, including such prestigious tournaments as the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup, Senior PGA Championship and U.S. Women’s Open. Leading golf organizations and pro tours across the globe have utilized these venues, with many of the courses considered the best in their respective regions and states. Honors such as World’s 100 Greatest Courses, America’s 100 Greatest Courses, 100 Greatest Public Courses, Top 3 Best New Courses, Top 5 Best New Private Golf Courses, and Top 100 Golf Resorts have been bestowed in recent years. Three courses on the 2023 schedule (Real Club Valderrama, Sentosa Golf Club, Royal Greens Golf & Country Club) rank No. 1 in their respective countries.

Information for tickets, hospitality packages and Pro-Am opportunities are available at LIVGolf.com. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets now, or register to be the first to hear when tickets are released, for LIV Golf’s festival-style three-day tournaments that feature shotgun starts, individual and team competitions, live music and fan activities for all ages.

LIV Golf’s star-studded, international field will feature many of the sport’s biggest names including major winners Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer and Charl Schwartzel.Final rosters for the LIV Golf League will be announced prior to the league launch, when 12 established team franchises will compete in the global 14-event schedule for an unprecedented $405 million in prize purses.

Consistent with the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series, the LIV Golf League will showcase its innovative new golf format featuring simultaneous team and individual play, with each season culminating in a Team Championship finale. The LIV Golf League will not compete with the Majors or international team events.

LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments, whose vision and mission are centered around making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com