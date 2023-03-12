Shane Sweetnam & James Kann Cruz (ISH) runners-up in 5 star Grand Prix in Florida

43 total views, 43 views today

Cork rider Shane Sweetnam and the Irish Sport Horse gelding James Kann Cruz finished second in the CSI5* in the 1.60m $425,000 Wellington Equestrian Realty Grand Prix in Florida.

One of only four riders to jump clear in the opening round, Sweetnam jumped another clear round in the jump-off in a time of 43.85 seconds, partnering his Aga Khan winning mount James Kann Cruz, an Irish Sport Horse owned by Gizmo Partners LLC.

Israel’s Daniel Bluman riding Ladriano Z won the class, finishing narrowly ahead of Sweetnam in a time of 43.24 seconds. American rider Karl Cook and Kalinka Van’t Zorgvliet finished third.

Earlier this week Sweetnam won the 1.45m ranking class on Friday evening with 14-year-old gelding Alejandro.

Wexford native Bertram Allen had a double. Allen won the 1.45m ranking class with the 9-year-old gelding Edison De Hus, owned by Ballywalter Stables and Maximillan Lill, on Wednesday and the 1.55m ranking class with his Tokyo Olympic and World Championship mount, the Irish Sport Horse Pacino Amiro, owned by Aiden McGrory, on Thursday.

