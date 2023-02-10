Top 5 most searched WWE superstars online

1,203 total views, 1,203 views today

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) is the best-known wrestling company in the world. Owned by Vince McMahon, it has become the largest wrestling promotion in the universe.

To understand it well, in a match with basic rules, the winner is the one who gets his opponent to put his shoulders on the canvas for three seconds (which will be counted by a referee) or makes him submit. A fighter can also lose if he stands outside the ring for more than 10 seconds or is disqualified.

The three most popular types of matches are: Single Match, a confrontation between two wrestlers with basic rules; Street Fight, where the fighters will face each other without rules, where they can use any kind of objects and the winner is the one who manages to knock his opponent down and put their shoulders on the canvas for more than three seconds; and Tag Team, where four wrestlers face each other, two of them stay outside the ropes and the other two enter the ring to fight.

Its popularity is remarkable and there are also many people looking for news about their favourite wrestlers. That's why today we have compiled the 5 most popular WWE wrestlers online. Don't miss it!

1. The Undertaker

Hulk Hogan may have been the key man for the most years in a row, but the image of WrestleMania will always be impregnated by The Undertaker and his winning streak, which has been extended over time. The Deadman has wrestled 25 times and remained undefeated until his 22nd match, where he was defeated by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX. During his career, he has faced the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kane, John Cena, Batista, Edge and CM Punk. And not only has he had good fights and the mythical streak, but also historic comebacks like the one he made at WrestleMania XX.

2. Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan was WWE’s first big megastar. A man who broke the box office of the first events, starting with the first edition and ending in the ninth, returning later to be part of two more matches in the show’s history. He was a key part of the first edition of WrestleMania, but his first iconic fight came in the third edition against Andre The Giant. He was the star of the show nine years in a row and appeared in eight main events. WrestleMania in those years was in the Hulkster’s image and WWE owes him a lot for that. His meteoric return in 2002 left us with a dream match against The Rock. Later, he faced Vince McMahon to close the cycle.

3. Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is known as "Mr. WrestleMania" and it's no coincidence. He is possibly the wrestler who has given the most fights to the show. His matches against Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Kurt Angle, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin or John Cena stand out. Also the match at WrestleMania XXIV, where he retired Ric Flair. But if we look in the rear-view mirror, HBK left us two gems against The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXV and XXVI, where he lost to the Deadman and was forced to retire.

4. The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johson deserves to be among the four most important superstars in WrestleMania history for many reasons, but the one valued the most is the ability to have returned many years later and to have made so much noise with his fight against John Cena. But if we start from the beginning, it should be noted that “The People’s Champ” steralized WrestleMania for 3 key years for WWE, from edition 15 to 17, having two more superclassics in subsequent editions, one against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and another against Hulk Hogan. Precisely, that match generated such a buzz that it raised the WWE audience like we had never seen before.

5. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

And he’s the one we were talking about. “The Rattlesnake” began his WrestleMania career in 1997 against Hart, and from that point on, he starred in most of the main events of the following WrestleMania’s. The following year, he wrestled Shawn Shawn and then Steve Austin. The following year, his fight against Shawn Michaels for the world title, with Mike Tyson as special referee, became one of the most talked about in history. At Wrestlemania 15, he faced The Rock in his first Super Classic for the WWE Championship. Austin missed WrestleMania 2000 with a neck injury, but reappeared at X-Seven, where he defeated The Rock in the main event, winning the title and joining Vince McMahon. The following year, he faced Scott Hall (with Kevin Nash) and picked up another win, and in 2003 he wrestled his last match, losing to The Rock. Since then, “Stone Cold” has made sporadic appearances.

