– UCD absorb the pressure and go top of EYHL Women’s Division 1 Hockey

EYHL Division 1 Match report, 4th March, 2023

OLD ALEXANDRA -1 UCD- 2

UCD prepared for this game with a rearranged fixture on Thursday night against Railway Union . At the end of quarter three they found themselves trailing 0-2 and looking like crashing to defeat . A barnstorming fourth quarter that saw Railway Union reduced to 9 players for a period due to two green cards saw them comeback to secure a 3-2 victory and go into this encounter with Old Alexandra level on points with League leaders Loreto. Old Alex were missing key players. Emilie Ryan Doyle was absent from the hosts defence and experienced player Jeamie Deacon also missed out through injury. Old Alexandra had prepared for this game with a busy weekend last time out. They bowed out of the Jacqui Potter Cup at the semi-final stage, losing 1-4 to Loreto on Sunday, having beaten Pegasus 2-0 the previous day to maintain their EYHL League title challenge.

At Alexandra College the students got off to a fantastic start taking the lead after only 5 minutes when Katharine Egan finished to the net. It was 1-0 at the end of the first quarter. UCD forced to penalty corners early in the second quarter but the second of these only went behind for a hit out to Old Alexandra. Nicola Evans thought she had scored the equaliser only to see her effort ruled out by the umpire. Instead it was UCD who increased their lead in the second quarter in the 32nd minute when Ali Griffin tapped home following some brilliant approach play from Eva Lavelle.

It was 0-2 at the break.

Old Alexandra went into the third quarter with a bit more intensity and sense of urgency and Jessica McGirr was on a green card in the 49th minute. Despite this they went on to win a penalty corner and the second consecutive corner saw Old Alexandra finally get on the scoreboard. The opening shot was parried by UCD goalkeeper Norah McGinty, but Old Alexandra’s Mykaela Power reacted quickest to hit the back of the net.

The score was now Old Alexandra 1 UCD 2 at the end of quarter three.

In the fourth quarter Deirdre Duke was green carded in the 62nd minute leaving her team temporarily one player down. Old Alexandra had one of their Penalty corners deflected over the bar. From the resultant 23 metre long corner resulted in a free hit to UCD. Mykaela Power had a shot from open play sail over the bar but UCD were able to absorb the pressure and hang on for the three points which following results elsewhere sent the Belfield outfit to the top of EYHL Women’s Division 1.

EYHL WOMEN’S DIVISION 1 ROUND UP

Elsewhere in the EYHL Women’s Division 1 Railway Union had a 6-0 win over Monkstown with a hat-trick for Lily Lloyd , two goals for her sister Kate Lloyd and the other goal scored by Ireland captain Katie Mullan.

Catholic Institute also rattled in six in a 6-0 win over bottom of the table Belfast Harlequins. Naomi Carroll , Michelle Barrett and Roisin Begley all scoring in the first two quarters to leave Insta 3-0 ahead at half time with goals in quarters three and four by Emer Ryan , Leah Clery and Lizzy Ryan completing the scoring .

Loreto despite scoring through Caitlin Sherin were on the wrong end of a 1-2 result and Pegasus went back to Belfast with all three points in the bag from their visit to Beaufort.

That left one remaining fixture on Saturday at Serpentine Avenue. Pembroke Wanderers took the lead at home to Ards , through Orla Macken’s goal in the late game but a fourth quarter equaliser ensured a share of the spoils for the visitors in 1-1 draw.

In a busy weekend where catch up matches were the name of the game , four teams were facing into their second games of the weekend as Old Alexandra had to travel to Limerick to take on Catholic Institute on Sunday while Monkstown hosted Loreto.

EYHL WOMEN’S DIVISON 2 ROUND UP

POOL A

Muckross were schooled by the university side Ulster Elks when the Ulster Premier League side beat them 0-6 on home soil.

University College Cork were too strong for their wild Atlantic colleagues University of Galway sending them homeward to think again after a 6-2 defeat in the second game in

Ulster Elks are in first place Avoca in second and UCC are in third in Pool A

POOL B

Galway had no answers at Dangan as they were demolished 1-8 on their own turf by Queen’s University and on the opposite coast

Corinthian had a comfortable 4-0 win over Ballymoney in the Pool’s other match.

Corinthian still lead Pool B with Queen’s in second and Cork Harlequins in third.

EYHL MEN’S DIVISION 1 ROUND UP

Annadale and Monkstown played out a 2-2 draw at Lagan College in a result which didn’t do Monkstown’s hopes of high placed finish in the play off berths any favours. Lisnagarvey’s recent slump continued when they were held at home by Glenanne in a 1-1 draw that makes 7 points dropped out of a possible 9 in their last three outings.

The one consolation for the Comber Road outfit was that their rivals league table toppers Banbridge also dropped points when they drew 1-1 at Grange Road against Three Rock Rovers. Pembroke Wanderers continued to struggle losing to Instonians 2-3 at Serpentine Avenue to remain mired in the bottom two

Lisnagarvey are in second place three points behind Banbridge with Glenanne in third a further eight points adrift and Three Rock Rovers and Monkstown in joint fourth place.

At the wrong end of the table Cookstown are bottom with Pembroke Wanderers in 9th on 5 points and Instonians in 8th with 7 points to spare.

Cookstown do have two games in hand however.

EYHL MEN’S DIVISION 2 ROUND UP

POOL A

Corinthian maintained their lead at the top of Pool A with a 6-2 win over Queen’s University at St. Columba’s College . Railway Union continued their fine run in this competition with a 4-1 win over Cork Church of Ireland at Park Avenue. Railway Union are in second place with Cork Church of Ireland in third

POOL B

Bandon ended Avoca’s thin hopes of making the knock out stages of EYHL 2 by defeating them 2-0 at Bandon High School.

Kilkeel were no match for a UCD team that maintained their grip on the top spot in the pool with a 3-0 away win.

Bandon are now seven points clear in second place from third placed South Antrim.

