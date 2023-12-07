Why are tennis players given warnings?

Let’s talk a little bit about warnings in tennis. It is definitely a great idea to start betting on 1xbet.ie/en, and here you will also be able to wager on warnings too.

Overall, it can be said that tennis isn’t just about hitting a ball back and forth. It also has its own code of conduct, which includes manners and rules, and players are expected to adhere to it to its fullest extent.

Let's discuss code violations. Think of them like the don'ts of tennis. Players shouldn't take too long between points. Normally they have about 20 seconds, or 25 in the big leagues like the Grand Slams. Take too long, and you get a warning. You've probably seen players like Rafael Nadal cutting it close with this rule.

Some frequent offenders

There is also the big no-no of smashing your racket. It's a heat-of-the-moment thing, but the rules are clear: lose your cool and break your racket, you're likely to get a warning.

Some players who have been famous for doing this are:

● Marat Safin;

● John McEnroe;

● and even Novak Djokovic on some occasions.

Safin was particularly known for doing this. Overall, he broke more than 1,000 rackets during his time as a professional tennis player.

Escalating forms of punishment

Let's not forget the other stuff like swearing or arguing with the umpire. These things can also get you a warning. Remember John McEnroe from the 80s? Well, in case you never watched his matches, he was quite famous for arguing and saying some very kind words to the umpires, referees and officials.

These warnings aren’t just a slap on the wrist. They escalate. First, you get a warning, then you lose a point, and if you keep it up, you could even lose a game. This system is there to keep players from going overboard. Take Novak Djokovic at the 2020 US Open. He accidentally hit a line judge with a ball and got defaulted. This is like the ultimate penalty.

Of course, Djokovic is not the only player to be defaulted. Other names like Serena Williams or even McEnroe himself have suffered this on a couple of occasions.