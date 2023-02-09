2023 Six Nations – Ireland team to play France – Kick off 2:15

1,204 total views, 1,204 views today
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named the starting team to play France on Saturday. Kick off 2:15pm live on RTE.
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton and Conor Murraywill line out for Ireland at half-back with Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose continuing their partnership in midfield. The back three of Hugo Keenan at fullback and Mack Hansen and James Lowe on the wings is unchanged from Round 1 of the Championship.
Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham will pack down either side of Rob Herring with Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan adding ballast from the second row. Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Peter O’Mahony continue as the backrow unit.
The replacements include Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne and Bundee Aki.
Andrew Porter, James Ryan and Dave Kilcoyne are set to earn their 50th caps for Ireland against France at the weekend. Both Porter and Ryan made their international debuts against the USA in New Jersey on the 10th June 2017 while Kilcoyne made his debut against South Africa on the 10th November 2012.
The Ireland v France match will be broadcast live on RTE and ITV television and on RTE and BBC NI radio.
IRELAND team to play France – Rd 2, 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championships,
Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Saturday 11th February, 2023, KO 14.15 (IST)
15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps
14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps
12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 10 caps
11. James Lowe (Leinster) 16 caps
10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 110 caps (c)
9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 101 caps
1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps
2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 32 caps
3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 28 caps
4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 37 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps
6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 90 caps
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps
8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps
Replacements
16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps
17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 49 caps
18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 5 caps
19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 69 caps
20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 34 caps
21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 8 caps
22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 15 caps
23. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 42 caps
2023 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures & Results
Wales 10 IRELAND 34
Principality Stadium, Saturday 4th February 2023
IRELAND v France
Saturday 11th February 2023, KO 14:15 (IST)
RTE TV / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio
Italy v IRELAND
Saturday 25th February 2023, KO 14:15 (IST)
RTE TV / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio
Scotland v IRELAND
Sunday 12th March 2023, KO 15:00 (IST)
RTE TV / BBC / RTE Radio / BBC Radio
IRELAND v England
Saturday 18th March 2023, KO 17:00 (IST)
VIRGIN / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio